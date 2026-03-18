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Neta Bar

Neta Bar reports on Israeli culture, community life, and societal developments at JNS.org.

An Iranian propaganda video showcases an underground missile facility that was targeted in an airstrike. Source: Arab Networks via Israel Hayom.
Israel News
Iran’s ‘missile cities’ turn into death traps as US, Israel hunt launchers
Allied aerial superiority enables constant monitoring of the underground launch bases as strategic bombers destroy the bunker entrances.
Mar. 5, 2026
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A U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-46A Pegasus refuelling aircraft upon take off on Lajes Portuguese Air Force Base, on the Portuguese Azores island, on June 21, 2025. Photo by Antonio Araujo/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Meet the US aircraft deployed to Ben-Gurion Airport
Feb. 24, 2026
Lilach Shoval
Iranian forces roam local streets. Screenshot: Social media.
World News
Iranian forces raid cities in Oct. 7-style rampage
Jan. 16, 2026
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St Vincent’s Hospital in Darlinghurst, where victims of the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia were taken, Dec. 15, 2025. Photo by George Chan/Getty Images.
World News
Local Muslim identified as hero who disarmed Sydney attacker
Ahmed Al-Ahmad is hospitalized after sustaining two gunshot wounds.
Dec. 15, 2025
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People cross a street after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Dec. 14, 2025. Photo by David Gray/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Sydney terror attack leaves Australian Jews feeling abandoned
Jewish leaders accuse Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of ignoring rising antisemitism.
Dec. 14, 2025
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Yahya Sinwar
Israel News
Hamas demands return of Sinwar brothers’ bodies in ceasefire
The terrorist organization “hopes to emerge from the deal without its capabilities being harmed.”
Oct. 8, 2025
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A Turkish Air Force F-16C flies into position to make contact with the boom of a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing during Exercise Trident Juncture 2018 near Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2018. Credit: Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/U.S. Air Force photo.
Analysis
US-Turkey arms deal risks Israel’s air superiority
After a six-year break, Erdoğan is back at the White House with a wish list. The big question in Washington: Will Turkey get its F-35s?
Sep. 26, 2025
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Dimona
Israel News
Satellite images reveal new reactor at Dimona nuclear research center
“AP” published photos showing major construction at the Negev facility.
Sep. 4, 2025
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Greta Thunberg
Israel News
Thunberg heading to Gaza ‘with dozens of boats’
The Swedish activist stated is expected to join the Global Sumud Flotilla at the end of the month.
Aug. 11, 2025
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Lutfi Kirdar Congress Center in Istanbul at the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on June 22, 2025. Photo by Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Iran demands US pay for strikes damage before nuclear talks
FM Abbas Araghchi: The Islamic Republic will not return to “business as usual” with Washington until it pays and guarantees no similar attacks.
Jul. 31, 2025
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Palestinian Authority chief Mahmud Abbas meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, on Sept. 25, 2024. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.
Israel News
Pressure mounts on Starmer to recognize Palestinian state
The British prime minister faces increased calls from Labour ranks to take the step after France indicated it will do so within months.
Jul. 25, 2025
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