PA TV reveals Gazans endangered children for terror stipends

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Tuesday tweeted a video of Syrian journalist Mustafa al-Miqdad alleging that some Gazans send their children into dangerous situations in the hope they will be injured by Israeli forces so their families can collect compensation from the Palestinian Authority.

“Years ago, at the Gaza border there was friction with the Zionist enemy. There were those who would go out to protests and marches there. As families, some would go together with their children ... so they would be injured or something would happen to them, so they could later receive the monthly aid or the monthly salary,” al-Miqdad said in a Feb. 1 interview with Palestine TV, the P.A.'s main television station.

The Foreign Ministry tweeted: “Jobs, not Jihad. Welfare, not warfare. While their citizens struggle, the Palestinian Authority’s budget tells a dark story. They aren’t investing in job creation; they’re subsidizing terror. Palestinian children deserve a future, not a price tag on violence. End pay-for-slay.”

Would you kill your child for money?

Palestinian parents brought their children to violence “so they would be injured… so they could receive the monthly salary.”

Kill your child. Collect your cash. That’s Pay-for-Slay#PalestinianChildMurder pic.twitter.com/445QrUdM3C — Pal Media Watch (@palwatch) February 3, 2026

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), which translated the video to English, commented on its X account: “Kill your child. Collect your cash. That’s pay-for-slay.”

“PMW has been warning for years that pay-for-slay incentivizes terror. But we couldn’t even imagine that Palestinian parents would intentionally expose their children to injuries and even worse just to get a monthly salary. And now even this is exposed by PA TV itself,” PMW founder and director Itamar Marcus told JNS.

PMW revealed that despite the P.A.'s claims that it has ended pay-for-slay, last week terrorist families living abroad celebrated receiving their full payments from the “Martyr’s Fund,” the program which provides monthly stipends for attacks against Israelis.

In Oct. 2025, PMW found that 160 terrorists released by Israel in a hostages-for-ceasefire deal had collectively received at least $70 million from the P.A.