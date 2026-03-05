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Qassem: Hezbollah will fight Israel and US ‘until the ultimate sacrifice’

The main goal is to force the IDF to leave Lebanon, the terrorist group’s leader claims.

Mar. 5, 2026

Qassem: Hezbollah will fight Israel and US ‘until the ultimate sacrifice’

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Hezbollah terrorist supporters in Beirut’s southern suburbs watch a televised speech by Secretary-General Naim Qassem, Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Fadel Itani/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Hezbollah terrorist supporters in Beirut’s southern suburbs watch a televised speech by Secretary-General Naim Qassem, Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Fadel Itani/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.

Hezbollah will fight “until the ultimate sacrifice” against “Israeli-American aggression,” the terrorist group’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem said on Wednesday, in his first speech since joining the war.

Early on Monday morning, the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist army began firing missiles at northern Israel in retaliation for the targeted killing in Tehran of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Hezbollah continued to fire rockets and send explosive UAVs at Israel on Wednesday, setting off waves of air-raid sirens but causing no significant casualties as the nation’s air defenses and shelters limited the impact.

The terrorist group’s main goal is to “stop the aggression and force its [the IDF’s] withdrawal from the Lebanese territories,” Qassem said on Wednesday.

“Our choice is to confront it until the ultimate sacrifice, and we will not surrender,” he vowed, declaring, “For us, this is an existential defense.”

Qassem claimed that Hezbollah’s assaults on the Jewish state were “not related to any other battle,” despite the group having stated on Monday that it joined the war to avenge “the blood of the supreme leader of the Muslims, Ali Khamenei.”

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