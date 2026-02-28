More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Regime change ‘mission impossible,’ Iranian FM says

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is alive “as far as I know,” Abbas Araghchi adds.

Feb. 28, 2026
JNS Staff

Regime change ‘mission impossible,’ Iranian FM says

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Abbas Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Oct. 26, 2024. Credit: Khamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons.

The U.S.-Israel campaign to bring down the Islamic government in Tehran is “mission impossible,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.

Speaking to NBC News, Araghchi said that the joint military effort launched earlier in the day cannot achieve regime change while millions of Iranians support the Islamic Republic.

As recently as Feb. 11, 30 million Iranians took to the streets on the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution to express their support for the people in charge, Tehran’s top diplomat claimed.

“Yes, there are also people who are complaining, but there are strong supports of the regime, the system, at the same time,” he said.

Asked if he could confirm that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was still alive, Araghchi replied, “As far as I know, he is still alive.”

He added that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary branch, the speaker of parliament, the head of the national security council and “all high-ranking officials,” were still alive.

“We may have lost one or two commanders, but that is not a big problem,” Araghchi said.

He claimed that “everything is under control,” and that the Americans and Israelis “failed to hit their targets.”

He added that Iran has a “very-well established political structure,” and that past attempts to topple the Islamic regime have failed.

The Israeli defense establishment has assessed that Khamenei was likely killed in the airstrikes on Saturday morning, the country’s Channel 12 broadcaster reported.

The Israel Defense Forces launched “Operation Roaring Lion” to “thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and remove existential threats to the State of Israel,” the military said.

The strikes targeted dozens of Iranian military sites as part of a broad, coordinated operation with the United States Armed Forces, the IDF added.

Middle East Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin