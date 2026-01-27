Sa’ar hails Kazakhstan’s entry to Abraham Accords

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar praised Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords during a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart, Yermek Kocherbáiev, in Astana on Tuesday.

Noting that it is the first Central Asian country to join the circle of peace with the Jewish state, Jerusalem’s top diplomat called it a “bold and moral move” by a “world leader in promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue,” emphasizing that Kazakhstan is a “natural partner” for the “shared vision of tolerance and cooperation” between Israel and moderate Muslim states.

Marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Sa’ar also reflected on Jewish history and thanked Kazakhstan for sheltering Jews who fled Nazi persecution, calling tolerance “part of Kazakhstan’s DNA.”

Sa’ar called Kazakhstan “a true friend and an important partner for Israel” and said the two countries would deepen cooperation in water, agriculture, innovation and food security. He led an Israeli business delegation to Astana that included representatives from more than 30 organizations.

He praised Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a “visionary leader,” and later on Tuesday wrote on X about their meeting, saying they had “a great discussion in Astana on ways to realize the full potential in our relations, as well as regional issues,” and he praised the president for his decision to join the Abraham Accords.

The President of Kazakhstan @TokayevKZ is a visionary leader.

We had a great discussion in Astana on ways to realize the full potential in our relations as well as regional issues.

We welcomed the President's historic decision to join the Abraham Accords.

I arrived today with… pic.twitter.com/GmxKA0U7hT — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) January 27, 2026

At the conclusion of his earlier meeting with the foreign minister, Sa’ar invited Kosherbayev to visit Jerusalem.

During his remarks alongside Kosherbayev, Sa’ar said Israel supports the “Trump Plan” for Gaza, insisting the coastal enclave must be demilitarized as part of any future arrangement.

“Hamas must be disarmed and Gaza must be demilitarized. This is necessary for both Israel’s security and a better future for Gaza,” Sa’ar said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, left, and Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev attend a signing ceremony in Astana, Kazakhstan, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Shalev Mann.

Sa’ar also linked regional stability to confronting Iran and its proxies. “Iran’s proxy terror states in the Middle East—Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen—must be dismantled,” he said. “Without doing so, there will be no regional stability.”

The minister began his remarks by paying tribute to Ran Gvili, the final hostage held by Hamas in Gaza whose body was returned to Israel on Monday. “Ran Gvili of blessed memory—our last hostage held by Hamas—was brought home. Ran will now be laid to rest in Israel,” Sa’ar said. “These are special moments for the people and the State of Israel.”

Sa’ar met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Monday, calling him a “visionary leader, leading his nation to impressive achievements.”

“We had a fascinating meeting in Baku, and I thanked the president for his friendship and support for Jewish life in Azerbaijan,” said Sa’ar, describing their shared goal as being “to deepen our partnership in energy, defense, water, agriculture, tourism and more.”

Sa’ar also met Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday, holding a joint press conference hailing the growing strategic partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan.

While in Kazakhstan, Sa’ar was scheduled to meet with Jewish community leaders and attend a ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The visits will include business forums aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas such as water, agriculture, cybersecurity, health and finance.