More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Yamina implodes as National Union, New Right officially break ties

An independent run by the National Union is projected to just pass the electoral threshold, while polls say Naftali Bennett’s New Right is poised to become one of parliament’s largest factions.

Jan. 12, 2021
Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and Bezalel Smotrich of the right-wing Yamina alliance hold a press conference in Jerusalem on May 14, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and Bezalel Smotrich of the right-wing Yamina alliance hold a press conference in Jerusalem on May 14, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Israel’s New Right Party leader Naftali Bennett and National Union head Bezalel Smotrich officially parted ways on Monday, after a week of reported tensions between the two over the Yamina alliance’s direction ahead of the March 23 elections.

Yamina insiders said that Smotrich demanded four slots for his faction in Yamina’s future slate, while Bennett insisted on only two.

Announcing the split, Smotrich said he and Bennett were “going our separate ways,” adding that Bennett was focused on the economy while he was set on “uniting the religious-Zionist sector, and chiefly to be the ideological right-wing voice in the Knesset.”

The New Right sufficed with a tweet saying, “Smotrich has chosen to split the right. We wish him the best of luck going forward.”

Yamina was formed ahead of the April 2019 elections as a faction comprising the New Right, Bayit Yehudi and National Union parties. After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to invite Bennett to join the coalition following the September 2020 elections, Yamina headed for the opposition, at which point Bayit Yehudi broke with it, joining the coalition.

Recent polls, however, predict that Bayit Yehudi will be unable to pass the prerequisite four-seat electoral threshold. Last week, party leader Rafi Peretz announced he was exiting politics.

While it is unclear who will lead the party or even if it plans to vie for the next Knesset, Bennett is said to be in negotiations with its members to join him, either as New Right members or as a faction in Yamina.

A poll published by Radio 103 FM on Monday gave the National Union, running on its own, four seats—the minimal number of seats necessary to pass the electoral threshold. Yamina, without the hawkish Smotrich, was projected to win 17 seats, positioning it as the second-largest faction in parliament.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Israeli Elections Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite Black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard