Israel set to expand Gaza offensive as IDF calls up more reserves

( May 4, 2025 / JNS)

The Israeli Security Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday to approve a significant expansion of the ground campaign in the Gaza Strip; the IDF has already begun mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists to reinforce combat units and support the next phase of the war.

The intensified military action aims to increase pressure on Hamas to free hostages and bring about the collapse of the terrorist group’s control in Gaza. Senior military officials say the two objectives are closely linked and will be pursued in tandem as part of a broader strategy.

Defense sources noted that the mobilization is one of the largest since the war began 19 months ago, with newly called-up reservists being integrated into training and operational deployments.

Over the weekend, IDF troops, operating in coordination with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), carried out extensive operations across the Gaza Strip. In Gaza City, reservists from the Jerusalem Brigade, operating under the 252nd “Sinai” Division, continued to engage Hamas operatives in the Shejaiya neighborhood, dismantling underground infrastructure and seizing weapons caches.

כוחות חטיבת ירושלים (16) ממשיכים בפעילות בצפון הרצועה: השמדת תשתיות טרור, איתור אמצעי לחימה וחיסול פעילים





The Israeli Air Force attacked more than 100 terrorist targets throughout Gaza, including tunnel shafts, command centers and structures used by armed cells, the military said. Ground forces located and destroyed additional weapons and killed several terrorists.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops operating in Rafah and along the Morag Corridor dismantled dozens of terrorist sites and uncovered more weapons stores. These operations were conducted jointly with the IAF and are part of what Israeli officials describe as a gradual but escalating campaign to dismantle Hamas’s remaining operational capabilities.

צה"ל השמיד עשרות תשתיות טרור ברחבי רצועת עזה: הותקפו יותר מ-100 מטרות טרור מהאוויר במהלך סוף השבוע



כוחות צה"ל ושב"כ ממשיכים לפעול נגד ארגוני הטרור ברחבי רצועת עזה, משמידים תשתיות טרור ומחסלים מחבלים.





Despite ongoing strikes, the IDF assesses that Hamas maintains at least two organized brigades and continues to pose a threat. However, Israeli officials have noted that recent military and humanitarian pressure is hurting the group’s ability to operate. Some Hamas fighters have surrendered, and the terrorist organization’s command and control systems have sustained significant damage.

The Cabinet is expected to review the next phase of the campaign, presented late last week to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Military leadership has called the expanded operations essential for both military and diplomatic objectives, including increasing leverage in ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages.

Separately, the IDF confirmed that it continues to carry out operations in Syria aimed at preventing the transfer of strategic weapons and protecting Israel’s northern border. In a recent humanitarian operation, injured members of the Druze community in Syria were evacuated to Israeli hospitals.

The IDF reiterated that it remains committed to its mission to defend Israeli civilians and to act decisively against terrorist threats in all sectors.