IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist involved in Oct. 7 Kissufim massacre

( April 29, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli forces in Gaza have killed Sa’id Abu Hasnan, a Hamas terrorist who infiltrated southern Israel and took part in the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre at Kissufim, the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Tuesday.

In coordinated strikes, the IDF and Shin Bet also killed Ali Naddal Husni Sarfiti, a senior Palestinian Popular Front operative. Sarfiti, who served a prison sentence in Israel from 2002 to 2015 for planning terrorist attacks, continued to orchestrate attacks and transfer millions of shekels to terror networks after his release, according to the statement.

צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו בשבוע שעבר בעיר עזה, את המחבל עלי נדאל חסני צרפיטי, מחבל מרכזי בארגון הטרור 'החזית העממית' שפעל מרצועת עזה.

Additionally, Israeli forces eliminated Mustafa al-Mutawwak, an operations officer in Hamas‘ Jabalia Brigade who directed attacks on IDF troops inside Gaza.

The IDF and Shin Bet vowed to continue dismantling terrorist infrastructure and removing threats to Israeli civilians.