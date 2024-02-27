JNS Press+
update deskAntisemitism

Israel to launch strategy to proactively fight antisemitism

"We as a country have a responsibility to fight for the good name of our people," said Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz (left) and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli meet in Jerusalem, Feb. 26, 2024. Credit: Israeli Foreign Ministry.
(February 27, 2024 / JNS)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism are launching a joint strategy aimed at fighting Jew-hatred and the delegitimization of the Jewish state.

During a meeting on Monday, Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli agreed to promote the initiative, which seeks to strengthen the country’s international standing.

“We are in the midst of a war for our lives and we are on the side of justice. We as a country have a responsibility to fight for the good name of our people,” Katz said, according to a statement from his office.

“We aim to work hard in cooperation with the amazing people who have been fighting for Israel since Oct. 7,” he added.

Chikli said the time has come to “move from defense to offense and ensure that the perpetrators of antisemitism are identified and dealt with.”

As part of the proposal, Katz and Chikli agreed on rolling out offensive actions against organizations and individuals accused of perpetrating antisemitism, as well as campaigns that seek to improve Israel’s image.

The ministers also decided to increase government support for civil society groups that fight antisemitism, the statement said.

In the first three weeks after Hamas launched its terror onslaught on the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, murdering some 1,200 people, the Israeli government recorded a 500% surge in antisemitic incidents worldwide, compared to the same period in 2022.

