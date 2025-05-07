Israeli lawmakers meet Taiwan’s VP, FM in landmark diplomatic visit

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

A cross-party delegation of Israeli lawmakers led by Knesset Member Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism) met this week with Taiwan’s Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and top officials in a landmark diplomatic mission aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation.

The group—comprising MKs Eliyahu Revivo (Likud), Michael Biton (National Unity), Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu) and Eitan Ginzburg (National Unity)—held high-level meetings with Taiwan’s foreign minister, National Security Council head, deputy agriculture minister, lawmakers and industry leaders.

The delegation was received on Tuesday by Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung in Taipei City, where both sides exchanged views on regional affairs and discussed expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, culture, economy, information security, innovative industry, smart agriculture, technology and tourism.

Lin praised Israel’s development, recalling his participation in the 32nd International Mayors Conference in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Also attending the meeting was Maya Yaron, head of the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei.

Tal, a member of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, emphasized the delegation’s bipartisan makeup as a reflection of Israel’s united support for Taiwan. He highlighted the 34 bilateral cooperative agreements signed since Israel established a representative office in Taipei in 1993, and expressed hope for further deepening of relations.

Following the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister François Chih-chung Wu hosted a reception for the Israeli delegation.

The visit spotlighted shared values and strategic cooperation in innovation, agriculture and defense. Taiwan’s early and vocal support for Israel after Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, including a 1.8 million shekel ($500,000) aid drive, was praised by the delegation.

“Taiwan is a true friend of Israel and a vital democratic ally,” said Tal. “They face challenges like ours, and deepening this partnership is in our national interest.”