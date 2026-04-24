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Israel wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in Baku World Cup

The team’s success builds on a strong track record in international competition.

Apr. 24, 2026

Israel wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in Baku World Cup

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Israel’s Rhythmic Gymnastics team in Paris, August 2024. Credit: Olympic Committee of Israel.
Israel’s Rhythmic Gymnastics team in Paris, August 2024. Credit: Olympic Committee of Israel.
( Apr. 24, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s rhythmic gymnastics team won the gold medal in the five balls final at the World Cup in Baku on Sunday, earning a top score of 26.650 and continuing a strong showing in the competition in Azerbaijan.

The World Cup event was part of the international rhythmic gymnastics circuit, drawing top teams and individual competitors from around the world. The competition featured both group and individual apparatus finals, including the five balls routine, and serves as a key test ahead of major championships.

The victory marks another gold for Israel at the event, following a standout group routine performance. In individual competition, Israeli gymnast Meital Sumkin finished fifth in the ball final.

Israel’s success builds on a strong track record in international competition. At the Paris Olympics in 2024, the team win a silver medal in the all-around final. At the 2022 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Tel Aviv, the Israeli team won two gold medals, four silver medals and one bronze.

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