Israel wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in Baku World Cup

Israel’s rhythmic gymnastics team won the gold medal in the five balls final at the World Cup in Baku on Sunday, earning a top score of 26.650 and continuing a strong showing in the competition in Azerbaijan.

The World Cup event was part of the international rhythmic gymnastics circuit, drawing top teams and individual competitors from around the world. The competition featured both group and individual apparatus finals, including the five balls routine, and serves as a key test ahead of major championships.

Gold for Israel! 🇮🇱



The Israeli Rhythmic Gymnastics team delivered a stunning performance in the Five-Ball Event last weekend in Baku - bringing home the gold with a routine that was nothing short of spectacular.



Congratulations to Agam, Arina, Abigail, Taya, Sofia, and Keren… pic.twitter.com/0WfIqfGfv2 — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) April 23, 2026

The victory marks another gold for Israel at the event, following a standout group routine performance. In individual competition, Israeli gymnast Meital Sumkin finished fifth in the ball final.

Israel’s success builds on a strong track record in international competition. At the Paris Olympics in 2024, the team win a silver medal in the all-around final. At the 2022 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Tel Aviv, the Israeli team won two gold medals, four silver medals and one bronze.