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Regavim to EU: Halt funding as Palestinian Authority violates Oslo, builds terror army

“We exposed the European Union’s complicity,” the NGO’s Naomi Linder Kahn tells JNS.

Apr. 24, 2026
Josh Hasten

Regavim to EU: Halt funding as Palestinian Authority violates Oslo, builds terror army

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Palestinian Authority security personnel parade in the Judea city of Hebron, Nov. 14, 2017. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Palestinian Authority security personnel parade in the Judea city of Hebron, Nov. 14, 2017. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
( Apr. 24, 2026 / JNS )

The Regavim Movement is calling on Europe to urgently address what it says are the dangerous consequences of its long-standing negligence in overseeing the Oslo Accords, especially in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

The Israeli NGO, focused on rule of law and land policy, has sent a letter to the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Israel and relevant E.U. parliamentary committees.

The delegation is a special envoy team focused on Israel, while the national committees are tasked with foreign policy control in the respective E.U. nations.

The letter presents the group’s latest report “The Writing on the Wall (of Jericho),” which documents the PLO/Palestinian Authority’s systematic violations of the Oslo II security provisions.

The report highlights the transformation of the P.A.’s security forces into a heavily armed apparatus of approximately 65,000 personnel, as well as the E.U.’s €1.6 billion (2025–2027) aid package to the P.A.

It also points to recent incitement by senior P.A. and Fatah officials, including public praise for terrorist attacks, endorsement of “armed struggle,” continuation of the “pay-to-slay” policy, and claims that P.A. forces already participate in armed clashes with Israeli forces.

Naomi Linder Kahn, director of the International Division of Regavim, told JNS that time and time again, the signatories to the Oslo Accords have looked the other way as the P.A. used the weapons and other resources provided by the U.S. and Europe to murder Israelis.

She said that Regavim’s findings indicate that these same foreign powers are training and funding the creation of a full-fledged army that makes no secret of its intention to conquer not only Judea and Samaria, but Beersheva, Jaffa, Haifa and Jerusalem.

“We exposed the European Union’s complicity and demanded answers sending hundreds of personal, direct letters to key E.U. parliamentarians, demanding transparency and a halt to funding for the P.A.'s terrorist army,” explained Linder Kahn.

Regavim has so far received no responses to its direct letters, she said. “But we will not relent.”

Olga Deutsch, vice president of the watchdog NGO Monitor, told JNS the Regavim report substantiates that the Oslo Accords became a benchmark primarily for evaluating Israel’s obligations, while the Palestinian Authority was effectively given a free pass to systematically violate its commitments.

Deutsch added that while the P.A. projected one message to the international community, internally it failed to condemn or combat incitement and radicalization.

She said the P.A. has continued to pay salaries to convicted terrorists, has not revised textbooks that promote hatred toward Jews and Israelis and glorify martyrdom, and has not really fought terrorism.

“Moving forward, it is crucial that international aid and funding to the Palestinian Authority be conditioned on compliance with a few critical requirements,” said Deutch. She added, “Without such accountability, Palestinian society will continue to be shaped by incitement and radicalization against Israel, and Hamas and other terrorist groups will continue to benefit from it.”

All it can to undermine Israel

Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, director of the Initiative for Palestinian Authority Accountability and Reform at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs and former director of the military prosecution for Judea and Samaria, told JNS that for decades, the European Union has been doing all it can to undermine Israel and establish the “State of Palestine.”

Hirsch said that in the process, the E.U. has deliberately ignored the Palestinian Authority’s incitement to violence, terrorism and the murder of Jews, has ignored the “venomous” P.A. education curriculum, and has ignored the P.A.'s multi-billion dollar “pay-for-slay” terror reward policy.

“In parallel,” said Hirsch “the E.U. has provided the P.A. with invaluable support to turn what the Oslo Accords envisaged as a small Palestinian police force into a huge, well trained and heavily armed terror army,” as documented by Regavim.

The European Union Delegation in Israel had not issued a response to the Regavim letter, which was shared by JNS, by press time.

At the same time this week, Regavim highlighted a report by The Washington Free Beacon, revealing that the U.S. State Department submitted a classified report to Congress formally determining that the Palestinian Authority continues to promote and finance terrorism and to pay salaries to terrorists.

According to the report, the State Department’s findings leave no doubt that the Palestinian Authority has violated a long list of commitments made to the U.S. and European governments.

Regavim says that despite Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s 2025 declaration that the “pay-for-slay” program had been canceled, the P.A. continued transferring hundreds of millions of dollars through a newly established “welfare authority” that now serves as the conduit for payments to terrorists and their families.

The NGO says that the State Department’s report proves that the P.A. violated its Oslo commitments—deliberately and blatantly.

Regavim says that alongside the direct payment of terrorists’ salaries, the report highlights continued incitement and glorification of violence by the Palestinian Authority, including in its education system, official social media platforms and media outlets. It further points to support for terrorism through educational content and summer camps that instill jihadist ideology in children.

“Behind the suits and ties and empty promises to President Trump, Mahmoud Abbas continues to fuel the machinery of murder with hundreds of millions of dollars. The State of Israel must stop relying on terrorists as subcontractors for our security,” Regavim says.

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Europe Defense and Security
Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
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