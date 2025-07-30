Israeli minister: Europe’s antisemitic past rearing its ugly head

( July 30, 2025 / JNS )

Europe’s dark history of antisemitism is rearing its head once again, this time cloaked in the language of political correctness and moral hypocrisy, Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi told JNS on Wednesday.

“When democratic nations ban Israeli ministers simply for standing up to Islamist terror, they are not making a statement about us—they are making a statement about themselves,” said Karhi. The remark was in reference to the decision by several countries to bar Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from their territory.

Karhi emphasized that Israel stands on the front lines in the global fight against radical extremism. He argued that when European nations distance themselves from the Jewish state, they are in effect abandoning the very principles they claim to uphold—freedom, democracy and the sanctity of human life.

“Let me be clear: Jew-hatred never ends with the Jews,” the member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party continued. “Those who target Israelis today will face the same ideology on their own streets tomorrow.

“What needs to be done is simple. European leaders must abandon their appeasement, reject this new-old antisemitism, and stand resolutely with Israel before it’s too late—not for our sake, but for their own.”

Eighty years after the Holocaust, Jews are once again being attacked on European soil, with each day seemingly bringing a more disturbing headline from countries across the continent.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom followed France in announcing its intention to unilaterally declare a Palestinian state—a move condemned by Israel and the United States as rewarding the Hamas terrorist group, which led a mass invasion of the western Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, murdering 1,200 people and kidnapping another 251 to Gaza.

Days earlier, a visibly Jewish father and his six-year-old son, visiting from France, were verbally and physically assaulted by a pro-Palestinian mob near Milan in northern Italy—a case that highlights the disturbing trend of targeting Jews for perceived actions committed by Israel.

Other recent incidents in Europe include Israeli teens attacked in Rhodes by pro-Palestinian assailants; an Israeli musician and his colleagues expelled from a Vienna restaurant for speaking Hebrew; over 50 French Jewish youths removed from a Valencia flight for singing in Hebrew; an Israeli DJ’s performance canceled in Belgium; and shows by two British Jewish comedians dropped from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.