Thai fighter abruptly withdraws from bout against Israeli
Israeli kickboxer Ahavat Hashem Gordon previously defeated his Turkish rival in a high-profile championship competition.
A Muay Thai fighter from Thailand has withdrawn from a bout in Lithuania against an Israeli contestant 48 hours before the fight was scheduled to take place, Israel’s broadcaster Channel 12 reported on Thursday.
Sources close to the Israeli Thai boxer Ahavat Hashem Gordon were cited as saying that Saksri Superlek decided to withdraw after learning that his rival was from Israel.
Superlek officially seceded due to a visa-related problem.
The two were scheduled to fight on April 18 at the Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas in a title match, in a competition hosted by the Lithuanian UTMA (Unique and Talented Martial Artists) organization.
A Spanish fighter agreed to fight Gordon instead, but they will not fight for a championship belt, according to Channel 12.
On Feb. 21, Gordon defeated Turkish fighter Ali Koyuncu in a highly anticipated fight also hosted by UTMA in Lithuania. Before the fight, the Turkish national slandered Gordon and made some anti-Israel comments, Walla News reported at the time.
Koyuncu surrendered after two rounds. Gordon celebrated his victory wearing an Israeli flag and a yarmulke on the ring.
The 19-year-old Israeli is the son of an U.S.-born father and a Hong Kong native mother who converted to Judaism.