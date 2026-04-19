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News   Israel News

Entertainment figures reject calls for Israel Eurovision boycott

Public letter says kicking the Jewish state out of song contest would be “inversion of justice.”

Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

Entertainment figures reject calls for Israel Eurovision boycott

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Noam Bettan, winner of the reality show "The Next Star" poses for a picture after winning the final in Neve Ilan, near Jerusalem, Jan. 21, 2026. Photo by Yael Abas Guisky/Flash90.
Noam Bettan, winner of the reality show “The Next Star,” speaks after winning the final in Neve Ilan, near Jerusalem, and thereby becoming the Israeli representative for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, Jan. 21, 2026. Photo by Yael Abas Guisky/Flash90.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

More than a thousand leaders from the entertainment industry signed an open letter rejecting calls to ban Israel from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest due to the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The move comes after five nations pulled out of the competition after its governing body in December rejected calls to boycott Israel over the war, which was triggered by the Hamas-led onslaught of Oct. 7, 2023.

The latest signatories to the letter include comedian Amy Schumer, actress Mila Kunis, singer Matisyahu, actors Anthony Edwards and Jerry O’Connell, and writers Erin Foster and Matthew Weiner, the pro-Israel industry group Creative Community for Peace, which organized the initiative, said last week.

“We have been shocked and disappointed to see some members of the entertainment community calling for Israel to be banished from the Contest for responding to the greatest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust,” the letter reads.

“This current round of fighting is not a war that Israel wanted or started,” the signatories said. “To punish Israel would be an inversion of justice.

“Furthermore, we believe that unifying events such as singing competitions are crucial to help bridge our cultural divides and unite people of all backgrounds through their shared love of music,” the letter continues. “Those who are calling for Israel’s exclusion are subverting the spirit of the Contest and turning it from a celebration of unity into a tool of politics.”

Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Iceland have pulled out of the contest due to Israel’s participation.

Israel will be represented at the competition by Noam Bettan, 28, who will perform the song “Michelle” in French, Hebrew and English in the annual contest’s first semifinal in Vienna on May 12.

The second semifinal will be held on May 14, followed by the final on May 16.

Over the last two years, Israeli performers have been heckled and booed at the event, even as last year’s representative, Yuval Raphael, won the televote by members of the public and finished in second place overall after she came in 14th place in the jury vote.

Israel, which first took part in the contest in 1973, has won four times: in 1978 with “A-ba-ni-bi” by Izhar Cohen; in 1979 with Gali Atari’s “Hallelujah”; in 1998, when Dana International won with “Diva”; and in 2018, when Netta Barzilai’s “Toy” took the top spot.

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