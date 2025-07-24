IDF confirms Gaza church hit by ‘unintentional’ fire

( July 24, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Wednesday that the July 17 mortar strike on the Holy Family Church in the Gaza Strip was the result of an “unintentional deviation of munitions.”

An inquiry by the IDF Southern Command revealed that the church was accidentally hit during operational activity by Israeli forces in the Gaza City area.

According to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, three people were killed and nine others injured in the strike, which also caused extensive damage to the site. Among the wounded was Argentine citizen Father Gabriel Romanelli, the church’s priest, who “sustained light injuries,” the Patriarchate said in a press release.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement expressing deep regret about the “stray” shell.

“We share the grief of the families and the faithful. We are grateful to Pope Leo for his words of comfort. Israel is investigating the incident and remains committed to protecting civilians and holy sites,” the PMO said.

The statement was released following a phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu also phoned Pope Leo XIV at his summer palace in Castel Gandolfo, southeast of Rome, to discuss the incident.

According to the IDF, adjustments have been made to improve the accuracy of fire and, following the incident, guidelines for opening fire near religious buildings, shelters and other sensitive sites were clarified.

The military emphasized that it has facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid, including food, equipment and medication to the Holy Family Church.

Additionally, the IDF coordinated the entry of a delegation on behalf of the Greek and Latin Patriarchs, accompanied by a group of Christian clergy, to visit the Latin Church in the Strip.

“The IDF directs its strikes solely at military targets and works to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure as much as possible, including religious institutions,” the military said in a statement.

“The IDF regrets any harm caused to civilians,” it added.