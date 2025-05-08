Israeli nabbed after two failed attempts to join ISIS in Syria

( May 8, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli security forces recently arrested a resident of the central Arab-Israeli city of Kafr Qasim on suspicion of attempting to join the Islamic State terrorist organization in Syria, the Israel Police said on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Adam Sarsur, 28, was taken into custody by police officers and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) agents.

According to the investigation conducted by the Shin Bet and Sharon District Police, Sarsur consumed pro-ISIS content on social media and established contact with an individual affiliated with the organization.

Police said that the suspect subsequently pledged allegiance to the terrorist organization and had “considered himself a member” of ISIS.

Sarsur was said to have actively disseminated ISIS content to fellow Arab Israelis in his hometown and attempted twice to travel to Syria to join the group, traveling from Turkey. Both attempts were unsuccessful.

Following the conclusion of the probe, prosecutors moved to file an indictment against Sarsur in court, police noted in the statement.

Since the start of the Swords of Iron war 19 months ago, there has been a growing radicalization among some segments of Israel’s Arab citizens.

Since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli security officials have probed 80 cases involving Arab citizens. There have been at least 26 cases of citizens pledging allegiance to ISIS and other Islamist groups.

In total, the Shin Bet detained some 177 Arab Israelis for questioning in cases involving national security in 2024, according to media reports.

On March 2, Israeli security forces arrested a 17-year-old resident of the Arab town of Jisr az-Zarqa, just north of Caesarea, who was planning a terrorist attack on behalf of ISIS within the jurisdiction of the Israel Police’s Menashe Division.

During the investigation, it became clear the minor repeatedly pledged allegiance to ISIS terrorists “and to the current caliph.” Security forces found documents related to the production of explosives at his home.