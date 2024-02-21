Israeli strikes kill two in Damascus apartment

(February 21, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli Air Force strikes killed two people in the Kafar Sousah neighborhood of Damascus on Wednesday, according to Syrian state media.

The strikes reportedly hit an apartment in a residential building.

According to reports, the attack targeted senior Iranian officials. The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Syrian air defense systems “tried to confront attacks by Israeli warplanes, which were aimed at Iranian and Hezbollah positions west of the capital Damascus.”

Israeli fighter jets launched the missiles from over the Golan Heights, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

תחנת הרדיו SHAM FM המזוהה עם משטר אסד מדווחת על פיצוצים באזור דמשק וכי המידע הראשוני מצביע על כך שמדובר בתקיפה ישראלית באזור העיר pic.twitter.com/4IwThqRYwq — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) February 21, 2024

Earlier this month, the Israel Defense Forces revealed it had attacked more than 50 targets belonging to Hezbollah and other Iran-backed terrorist groups in Syria since Oct. 7.

Israel has allegedly struck hundreds of targets in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent further Iranian military entrenchment in the country. However, Jerusalem rarely acknowledges such operations.

In addition to thwarting Iranian arms shipments through Syria, Israeli forces have attacked more than 3,400 Hezbollah targets throughout Southern Lebanon.

Iran has reportedly removed senior officers of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from Syria following a series of deadly aerial attacks attributed to Israel. Instead, the IRGC will manage its Syria operations remotely along with the assistance of Hezbollah, three sources said.