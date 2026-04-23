North Carolina teen charged for conspiracy to drive car into Congregation Beth Israel in Houston

A North Carolina teen was charged with two counts of felony conspiracy on Wednesday for plotting to “kill as many Jews as possible” at Congregation Beth Israel in Houston, according to court records.

Angelina Han Hicks, 18, of Lexington, N.C., conspired with two unidentified individuals to commit murder and homicide “against members of the congregation of Beth Israel Synagogue,” according to prosecutors.

According to court records, Hicks allegedly plotted to carry out “assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury” by “driving through the congregation at a synagogue.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Houston stated that the congregation and The Shlenker School on the Beth Israel campus were informed by the Houston Police Department of the threats on Wednesday, and that “out of an abundance of caution, Beth Israel made the decision to close for the day.”

The court noted that the other two individuals have not yet been apprehended.

Hicks is scheduled to appear in Davidson County District Court on May 13. Her bond was set at $10 million.