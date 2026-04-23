More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

SF Bay Area school retaliated against Jewish student for reporting antisemitism, lawsuit alleges

Elana Stern, of the firm Ropes and Gray, told JNS that “no student and no family should have to experience what Eden and Montana Horwitz have had to experience.”

Apr. 23, 2026
Aaron Bandler

SF Bay Area school retaliated against Jewish student for reporting antisemitism, lawsuit alleges

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
School classroom college university education lecture
Lecture chairs. Credit: johnykessler/Pixabay.
( Apr. 23, 2026 / JNS )

A Jewish student was removed from a San Francisco Bay Area public high school academic program in retaliation for reporting “severe” Jew-hatred that she experienced on campus, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

The Deborah Project and the law firm Ropes and Gray, filed the suit against the San Leandro Unified School District, which has about a dozen schools with some 9,000 students.

The suit alleges that Eden Horwitz, a senior at San Leandro High School, has faced “relentless” harassment at the school since Oct. 7 while enrolled in the school’s social justice academy program. (JNS sought comment from the district.)

The program begins in the 10th grade and has a selective application process, per the suit.

“The program promised intersectional education, solidarity, inclusion, and it really proved to be the opposite of that for Eden,” Elana Stern, an associate at the firm, told JNS.

Horwitz’s classmates “branded her a ‘Zionist’ as a slur, were accusing her of ‘genocide’” and the program taught students that it was “inherently wrong” to support Israel or Zionism, according to Stern.

The program did not provide instruction on the Holocaust, Stern told JNS. She added that Horwitz stopped wearing her Star of David necklace on campus out of safety concerns.

Complaints from Horwitz and her mother, Montana, about Jew-hatred in the school were dismissed, according to Stern, including a “particularly egregious” incident, she said, in which Erica Viray Santos, the academy’s lead teacher, asked Eden if her classmates didn’t like her because she’s “Jewish, or just unlikable?”

Viray Santos is listed as a defendant in the suit.

The complaint alleges that school-sponsored events had “from the river to the sea” chants, and the school “permitted these activities without offering countervailing perspectives or taking any measures to protect the security and well-being of Jewish students.”

Montana Horwitz tried to explain to the school that the slogan is antisemitic, since it calls for the destruction of Israel, but her complaints were dismissed. Eden Horwitz was “chastised for refusing to participate in such chants and such school-sanctioned activities,” Stern told JNS.

The suit alleges that in retaliation for Eden and Montana Horwitz’s complaints, Eden Horwitz was forced to sign an agreement that contradicted accommodations she was entitled to receive under federal law as a student with a disability.

The accommodations included more time to complete assignments and tests, as well as more breaks between classes.

Eden was told that signing the agreement was a requirement for her to stay in the program. She was removed from the academy for allegedly not abiding by the agreement, per the complaint.

“She was given a certain amount of time to comply,” Stern told JNS. “Before that time was up, and two days after there had been a conversation with the district administrator about the antisemitic harassment and discrimination, the social justice academy teachers and administrators just removed her from the program and said she wasn’t complying with the parameters of the agreement, even though the time to comply had not yet expired.”

Stern told JNS that Horwitz “was removed from this program and then the teachers announced to her peers that she had been removed.”

“It was incredibly humiliating on top of all the other discrimination and harassment she had suffered by her peers and her teachers for quite some time,” she said.

Prior to the antisemitism she experienced on campus, Horwitz was a B-average student and “a multi-sport athlete who had collegiate athletic hopes,” Stern said.

“As a result of this discrimination, that really affected her,” she said. “She experienced a severe downturn in her academic achievements. She became ineligible to participate in athletics and therefore couldn’t earn a college scholarship.”

Eden also developed “severe anxiety and depression” as a result of the harassment she experienced, and her mother suffered from a “cardiac episode” due to stress from the district’s inability to properly address the antisemitic incidents that Horwitz faced on campus, the complaint alleges.

Stern told JNS that she hopes the suit will bring “real and systemic change in this school district.”

“This is really about holding the district and its officials and teachers and administrators accountable for the violation of civil rights that has occurred here,” she said. “No student and no family should have to experience what Eden and Montana Horwitz have had to experience over the last several years.”

Campus Antisemitism Education
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Roy Altman
U.S. News
US federal judge tells JNS he’s influenced by biblical judicial system of Moses, Jethro
Roy Altman sees his work through the Jewish prism of judges who are “of the people, to understand the community in which they live, their fears, their hopes, their aspirations.”
Apr. 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) speaks during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, in Wasington, D.C., on Sept.17, 2025. Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Ohio senator who filled JD Vance’s seat joins Jew-hatred task force
Jon Husted’s press secretary said he joined the task force because of “violence against Jewish communities on the rise.”
Apr. 23, 2026
NYC Council task force Jew-hatred antisemitism Simcha Felder
U.S. News
Orthodox NYC Council member storms out of first Jew-hatred task force meeting after City Halls says it won’t define hate
“I have never seen an administration that can’t determine what is hate or antisemitism,” Simcha Felder told the New York Post.
Apr. 23, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen, JNS Staff
A 7-year-old girl who was critically injured in an Iranian missile attack during "Operation Roaring Lion" poses with a surgeon at Schneider Children’s Medical Center after being discharged, April 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Schneider Children’s Medical Center.
Israel News
Israeli girl, 7, critically wounded in Iranian missile attack discharged from hospital
Fragments had punctured the girl’s abdomen, causing severe liver damage.
Apr. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
People walk past destroyed homes on April 22, 2026 in Gaza City, Gaza. The homes were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes earlier in the war. A fragile truce has been in place since last October, two years after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in 2023. Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images.
Analysis
Hamas ‘fabricates humanitarian crisis’ to stall disarmament
Israeli security officials confirm the terror organization is weaponizing international support through false starvation claims.
Apr. 23, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Israel supporters and members of the Montreal Jewish community converge on Place du Canada on Israel's 78th independence day. Photo: Amelie Botbol
Feature
Thousands rally in Montreal to mark Israeli independence
Counter-demonstrators called for the destruction of the State of Israel.
Apr. 23, 2026
Amelie Botbol
A woman carries an Iranian flag during the two-week ceasefire in place amid war with the United States and Israel as part of a pro-government National Army Day demonstration in Tehran on April 17, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Why this Iranian activist is risking everything to reveal the truth
Apr. 23, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Define a ‘good’ Jew
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
When a ‘just’ war becomes an unjust talking point
Stephen M. Flatow