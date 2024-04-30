JNS Press+
update deskIsrael at War

Turkish terrorist wounds policeman near Jerusalem’s Herod’s Gate

Security forces killed the attacker.

Israeli border police near the scene of a stabbing attack, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 30, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
(April 30, 2024 / JNS)

An Israeli policeman was moderately wounded in a terror attack on Sultan Suleiman Street, outside Herod’s Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City, on Tuesday.

Magen David Adom emergency medics treated the victim, who is around 30 years old, before evacuating him to the city’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center fully conscious and in stable condition.

Security forces shot and killed the terrorist, who was later identified as a visiting Turkish national.

The knife used to attack the officer on Sultan Suleiman Street in Jerusalem, April 30, 2024. Credit: Israel Police.

Hassan Saklana, 34, an imam from Urfa in southeastern Turkey once known as Edessa, entered Israel through Jordan on Monday, Turkish media reported. Urfa, a city near the Syrian border, is known as a hotbed of Islamic radicalism.

Israeli security forces raided the terrorist’s room in the New Capitol Hotel, a five-minute walk from the scene of the attack.

Footage of a stabbing attack on Sultan Suleiman Street in Jerusalem, April 30, 2024. Credit: Israel Police.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, Israel Border Police officers thwarted a suspected car-ramming attack at the Barta’a Intersection, located in northern Israel near the Samaria security barrier.

No casualties were reported in the incident. According to the report, officers were inspecting a vehicle when another car approached and attempted to run them over. They opened fire, hitting the windshield.

While the car was subsequently located, the suspect fled towards northwestern Samaria. Searches were ongoing.

On Friday, an 18-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a terrorist stabbing in Ramla in central Israel.

MDA medics treated the victim before evacuating her to Shamir Medical Center (formerly Assaf Harofeh Hospital) in Be’er Ya’akov.

An armed civilian shot and killed the terrorist.

On Apr. 22, three Israelis were wounded in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem’s Romema neighborhood.

Police released surveillance footage showing a car accelerating into a group of Orthodox men on a sidewalk, sending them flying in the air.

A terrorist then exited the vehicle and tried to open fire on the victims using a makeshift “Carlo-style” submachine gun.

According to police, the weapon jammed and the two terrorists discarded it while fleeing on foot.

Following a manhunt, the assailants were arrested in a nearby furniture store. 

