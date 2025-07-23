Knesset expected to pass declaration for Judea, Samaria sovereignty

( July 23, 2025 / JNS)

Knesset lawmakers were set to vote on Wednesday on a non-binding motion in support of Israel extending its sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

“Tomorrow, the Knesset will vote on a historic decision in favor of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria,” Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced on Tuesday evening. “I will be there and vote in favor!”

A declarative motion is a parliamentary procedure that allows Knesset lawmakers to raise issues for public debate, but it is not legally binding. The approval of such a measure by the Knesset plenary indicates that a formal discussion took place, but no legislation was enacted as a result.

Factions from the coalition and opposition signaled their support ahead of the vote, which was tabled by Likud’s Dan Illouz, Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) and Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit).

“We will vote today in favor of the sovereignty proposal—in favor of the proposal regarding Judea and Samaria,” the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party, which parted ways with Netanyahu on July 16, stated on Wednesday.

The opposition Yisrael Beiteinu Party was also expected to vote in favor, alongside some lawmakers of the United Torah Judaism Party, which was part of the Jewish state’s governing coalition until July 14.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid Party) reportedly told members of his faction to leave the Knesset plenum ahead of the vote.

“One of the things we urgently need to do—because of the window of opportunity we have with the U.S. administration and because we now have a fully right-wing government—is sovereignty,” Illouz told Israel’s Army Radio on Tuesday night, calling it “a historic opportunity.”

“We’ve never had any doubt that this is an integral part of the Land of Israel, but it also needs to be defined legally,” he said.

Israel’s parliament passed a non-binding declaration of support for sovereignty in May, but the measure was put to a vote when only 15 coalition lawmakers were present in the Knesset plenum.

In February 2024, the Knesset plenum voted 99-11 to back a Cabinet decision to reject any unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood.

All coalition members and most lawmakers of the Zionist opposition parties voted to support the Cabinet statement against “international diktats regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians.”

The Israeli government has recently warned some key European nations that any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state could prompt Jerusalem to extend sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reportedly told France, the United Kingdom and others that the move could lead Israel to annex Area C of Judea and Samaria and legalize outposts.

“Unilateral moves against Israel will be met with unilateral moves by Israel,” Sa’ar told his counterparts, Israel Hayom reported in May.

The Netanyahu government has led an unprecedented drive to expand Jerusalem’s control of Judea and Samaria, reportedly 41,709 housing units and 50 new Jewish communities since late December 2022.