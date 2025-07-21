Latino-Jewish Caucus marks AMIA bombing, demands justice for victims

( July 21, 2025 / JNS)

The Latino-Jewish Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives sponsored legislation last week commemorating the 31st anniversary of the 1994 car bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Associatión Jewish (AMIA) Community Center in Buenos Aires, demanding justice and accountability for the attack.

It was sponsored by Caucus co-chairs Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) and Tony Gonzales (R-Texas).

“More than three decades after the tragic AMIA Jewish Center bombing, and there’s still no justice for the 85 victims, the hundreds of injured, and countless people who were traumatized by this attack,” Wasserman Schultz said. “With antisemitism skyrocketing around the world, this gruesome attack on Argentina’s thriving Jewish community cannot go unanswered.”

Reports have long pointed to Iran as behind the attack.

The suicide bombing on July 18, 1994—the worst terrorist incident in Argentina’s history—targeted the seven-story AMIA community center in Buenos Aires, leaving 85 people dead and more than 300 wounded.

Argentina has one of the largest Jewish communities in the world and the largest in Latin America, with a population of about 200,000, according to the World Jewish Congress.