"[Shawan] Jabarin’s Al-Haq continues to receive funding from the French government and the E.U. This is a blatant and immoral inconsistency that must be corrected,” said NGO Monitor President Gerald M. Steinberg.
“The University of Washington has been notified by the U.S. Department of Justice that it is conducting a compliance review. The university will cooperate with the review and provide information and responses,” a UW spokesperson told JNS.
"[Shawan] Jabarin’s Al-Haq continues to receive funding from the French government and the E.U. This is a blatant and immoral inconsistency that must be corrected,” said NGO Monitor President Gerald M. Steinberg.
The ruling power has blocked all paths of reform, peaceful transition and rule of law; it has inflicted such damage on civilian society that its repair may not be possible even in the next half-century.
"[Shawan] Jabarin’s Al-Haq continues to receive funding from the French government and the E.U. This is a blatant and immoral inconsistency that must be corrected,” said NGO Monitor President Gerald M. Steinberg.
“The University of Washington has been notified by the U.S. Department of Justice that it is conducting a compliance review. The university will cooperate with the review and provide information and responses,” a UW spokesperson told JNS.
"[Shawan] Jabarin’s Al-Haq continues to receive funding from the French government and the E.U. This is a blatant and immoral inconsistency that must be corrected,” said NGO Monitor President Gerald M. Steinberg.
The ruling power has blocked all paths of reform, peaceful transition and rule of law; it has inflicted such damage on civilian society that its repair may not be possible even in the next half-century.