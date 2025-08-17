‘May India-Israel friendship continue to flourish,’ PM Modi says

( Aug. 17, 2025 / JNS )

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday for congratulating the people of India on the country’s 78th Independence Day.

“Thank you PM Netanyahu for your warm wishes,” Modi tweeted.

“May India-Israel friendship continue to flourish…may both countries further strengthen and deepen this relationship bringing peace, development as well as security to our people,” India’s leader added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also sent warm wishes to the Indian premier and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday.

“India has stood tall through decades of challenges with strength and determination,” Sa’ar wrote on X.

“As proud democracies, India and Israel share deep values and a growing strategic partnership—spanning innovation, security, agriculture, energy, and people-to-people ties. May the enduring partnership between our nations continue to thrive and reach new heights in the years to come,” he said.

India gained independence from British colonial rule on Aug. 15, 1947.

Last month, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, director general of the Israel Ministry of Defense, paid a working visit to India, aiming to build on recent operational successes and further strengthen the growing defense partnership between the two nations.

Baram met with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on July 23, where he presented insights into Israel’s evolving regional challenges and advanced operational capabilities.

Discussions centered on deepening bilateral defense cooperation, with an emphasis on joint research and development, industrial collaboration and co-production agreements.

Israel and India have long-standing defense ties, particularly in the fields of surveillance, missile systems and cyber capabilities.