Israeli Defense Ministry director visits India to deepen ties

( July 25, 2025 / JNS)

Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, director-general of the Israel Ministry of Defense, paid a working visit to India this week, aiming to build on recent operational successes and further strengthen the growing defense partnership between the two nations.

Baram met with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday, where he presented insights into Israel’s evolving regional challenges and advanced operational capabilities.

The visit comes in the wake of “Operation Rising Lion,” the IDF’s campaign against Iran’s nuclear program, mobile ballistic missile launchers and senior nuclear scientists, whose achievements Baram highlighted in a series of high-level meetings in New Delhi.

Discussions centered on deepening bilateral defense cooperation, with an emphasis on joint research and development, industrial collaboration and co-production agreements.

Baram also met with leaders of Indian defense companies to discuss opportunities for new partnerships.

“India is a key strategic ally of Israel, and our partnership has proven resilient through difficult times,” said Baram.

“Recent operational achievements and common security challenges create an important window to expand our nations’ defense-industrial collaboration.”

Israel and India have long-standing defense ties, particularly in the fields of surveillance, missile systems and cyber capabilities.

During the meeting, Singh “reiterated India’s zero tolerance approach to terrorism, condemned the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel, and called for the release of all hostages,” The Hindu newspaper reported.

This visit is seen as a signal of mutual intent to take cooperation to a new level, especially as the two countries confront shifting geopolitical dynamics and evolving threats.

Baram’s trip underscores Israel’s strategic interest in expanding its defense relationships in Asia, while offering India access to advanced Israeli military technology and battlefield-tested systems.