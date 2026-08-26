State Department urges countries to protect Jews during High Holidays

The U.S. State Department is directing nearly all of its global missions to stress to local governments how important it is to protect their Jewish communities during the upcoming High Holidays, according to a diplomatic cable that JNS saw.

The notice requests delivery of basic information about the holidays, and of the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks, which occurred during Simchat Torah in 2023.

It also notes that other recent terror attacks have occurred on or aroundJewish holidays.

“We urge your government to deploy law enforcement, counterterrorism or military forces, as appropriate, to synagogues and other locations hosting services or events,” the cable states.

It also asks U.S. diplomatic missions to direct that message to the highest available levels of government in the countries where they are based.

“This deployment should also extend to residential corridors in Jewish communities, where congregants often walk predictable routes at predictable times in identifiable dress,” the cable states.

It also says that missions should urge their host governments to provide security briefings and security coordination avenues to Jewish institutions, security entities and businesses ahead of the holidays, which begin at sundown on Sept. 11 with the start of Rosh Hashanah.

The cable also encourages countries to deploy patrols around busy areas and notes that religious Jews don’t use electronic communications during nearly all of the holidays and that a system should be in place to warn them directly of sudden impending threats.

Yehuda Kaploun, a rabbi and the U.S. State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, declined to comment to JNS about the cable.

A source told JNS a similar notice was sent out in late March ahead of Passover.