More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli Finance Ministry freezes pension to scandal-embroiled former military advocate general

“There is no reason in the world for her to receive even a single shekel from the State of Israel,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.

David Isaac
Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi
Then-Chief Military Advocate Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi at a ceremony for outgoing Israeli Supreme Court President Uzi Fogelman, Oct. 1, 2024. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL.
(Aug. 28, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Finance Ministry put on ice a decision to transfer pension payments to a former IDF military advocate general dismissed from the army, under investigation and embroiled in controversy. The news came to light when the ex-MAG’s private attorney complained that her client hadn’t received her money.

The ministry’s accountant general, Michal Abadi-Boyanjo, stopped the decision by IDF chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, to allow the former MAG, Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, to receive her military pension.

The sums involved are reportedly in the millions of shekels.

Upon receiving the complaint about the non-payment from Yerushalmi’s attorney, Zamir sent a message to the accountant general demanding the money’s release. “The decision is within my authority,” he said, according to Ynet on Thursday.

The accountant general was unmoved. She informed Zamir that the Finance Ministry was examining the reasonableness of his decision given the large sums involved and the fact that an investigation into Tomer-Yerushalmi’s actions is ongoing.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich let his view be known in a post to X on Thursday: “The State of Israel, IDF soldiers, and fighters of Force 100 paid a very heavy price for the criminal conduct of the Military Advocate General (MAG). There is no reason in the world for her to receive even a single shekel from the State of Israel until a definitive resolution in the criminal proceedings.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz called to deprive Tomer-Yerushalmi of all benefits, accusing her of “fabricating a blood libel against IDF soldiers. ... The offenses committed by Yerushalmi are among the most serious in the history of the IDF.”

On May 26, Zamir dismissed Tomer-Yerushalmi, who was under investigation over her role in leaking a video in the Sde Teiman Affair, which involved accusations of sexual abuse by Israeli prison guards against a Gazan detainee. (She had already been suspended in November 2025 after the allegations surfaced.)

“In light of the prolongation of the criminal proceedings, the IDF chief of staff, given the severity of [her] acts and the suspicions, decided to dismiss the former MAG from service without further delay,” the IDF said.

However, Zamir said she could keep her pension, blocking only the “chief of staff increase,” a pension supplement frequently granted to career officers.

On July 29, 2024, IDF Military Police arrested nine IDF reservists guarding the Sde Teiman detention center in the Negev. The makeshift prison near Beersheva had been housing terrorists captured in Gaza, many of whom were directly involved in the attacks and atrocities against civilians on Oct. 7, 2023.

The reservists were arrested in connection to the investigation of an incident of alleged sexual abuse of an imprisoned Hamas terrorist. Five of the nine would be indicted on Feb. 19, 2025.

The accused reservists rejected the allegations, claiming in court that a video, the most salacious piece of evidence in the case, had been doctored using footage from two separate days, and that they used proportionate force to subdue the terrorist.

Tomer-Yerushalmi, the IDF’s top lawyer, was in charge of prosecuting the suspects. To counter criticism that she had falsely accused the soldiers, she illegally ordered that the video footage from the detention center be leaked to the press.

On March 12, 2026, the new military advocate general, Maj. Gen. Itai Ofir, announced he was dropping the indictments of the five reservists.

Tomer-Yerushalmi acknowledged in her letter of resignation that she was behind the August 2025 leak, claiming that she did it to “fend off false propaganda directed against the military law enforcement authorities.”

The footage, itself far from conclusive, fueled anti-Israel propaganda worldwide. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Tomer-Yerushalmi of being responsible for “perhaps the most severe public relations attack the State of Israel has experienced since its establishment.”

Netanyahu said the PR damage Israel suffered due to the leak was more intensely focused than any previous assault on its international legitimacy that he could recall.

Her part in the scandal may have never been uncovered but for a failed polygraph test. A senior official in her department failed the routine test prior to a promotion. The test was unrelated to the Sde Teiman affair, but when the official failed, investigators notified the new head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), David Zini, who passed the information along to the IDF chief of staff.

The investigation into Tomer-Yerushalmi is ongoing. In February, the police completed their part of the investigation. In August, the Israel Supreme Court cleared State Attorney Amit Aisman, Israel’s chief prosecutor, to handle the investigation. He will decide whether to indict Tomer-Yerushalmi.

Legal Affairs
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
David Isaac, an expert on Jewish history, politics and current events, is an Israel bureau correspondent for JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 727-100 at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport in the mid 70s livery, Aug. 11, 1976. Photo by Michel Gilliand via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Passenger finds anti-Israel curse in checked luggage after Seattle-Tel Aviv trip
“What if the next time the same person puts an explosive in a suitcase,” asked the StopAntisemitism NGO.
August 28, 2026 02:48 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
Nefesh B'Nefesh Goldglancz family
Israel News
New immigrants bound for Israel on Nefesh B’Nefesh flight ready for job search
“They don’t really care where you went to school,” Marc Rosenberg, vice president of diaspora partnerships at the nonprofit, told JNS. “People often have a second career when they come here.”
August 27, 2026 11:12 AM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Palestinian police during a military parade in the West Bank city of Nablus to celebrate the 31st anniversary of their founding in the Palestinian Authority, July 1, 2025. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90
Israel News
Israeli reserve soldier beaten, abducted by PA police in Area C, his lawyers say
The armed officers allegedly entered an area under Israeli security responsibility, seized the soldier’s weapon and drove him into Area A near Ramallah.
Aug. 26, 2026
Josh Hasten
Rabbi Shmuel Silber
U.S. News
Orthodox Union announces Rabbi Shmuel Silber, of Baltimore, as new executive vice president, Rabbi Josh Joseph to be umbrella group’s CEO
“I know that the only way that I can have some measure of success is with God’s blessing, providence, direction and wisdom,” the rabbi, of Suburban Orthodox Toras Chaim in Baltimore, told JNS.
Aug. 26, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Breaking News
03:20
IDF kills two Hamas commanders in Gaza
02:50
IDF slays Hamas terrorist who held three Israelis hostage
02:20
Over 50,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
01:51
CENTCOM: Strait of Hormuz shipping lanes cleared of Iranian mines
18:15
Ossoff denounces Hasan Piker’s remarks suggesting American Jews could face violence for supporting Israel
17:57
‘Don’t any reporter ask me again about Hasan Piker,’ Michigan Dem congresswoman says
17:05
Trump admin considers re-establishing naval ‘prize courts’ for seized Iranian ships
16:49
Federal judge orders suspect in Mississippi synagogue arson to undergo psychiatric evaluation
16:25
Judge sets 2028 trial date for 9/11 ‘mastermind’ Khalid Shaikh Mohammad
14:36
Board of Peace envoy presses Hamas to disarm, urges Israeli restraint in Gaza
10:55
Hapoel Be’er Sheva falls short of Champions League qualification
10:48
2026 turning into banner year for immigration to Israel
10:47
Iran spends billions for terror while people struggle, Bessent
10:45
Danon berates UN for ‘hypocrisy,’ as Trump highlights agency’s Oct. 7 links
10:08
Iran’s economic situation ‘devastating,’ White House says
10:05
Israel points to UNICEF data as proof Gazan food supplies plentiful
09:44
Netanyahu, Katz: No directive to open Erez Crossing with Gaza for goods
09:22
Israeli envoy lauds German state’s plan to combat antisemitism
08:43
CIJA slams ‘CBC’ over 9/11 terrorist attack guidance
08:23
Eisenkot rejects E1 building tenders, drawing sharp rebuke from Smotrich
08:03
Israel braces for rare August rainstorm
07:48
IDF strikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah truce violation
07:43
Qatari PM meets Araghchi in Tehran for mediation talks
07:42
NCAG, Palestinian private sector agree on joint body for Gaza recovery
07:22
PA schools celebrated after Oct. 7 massacre, report shows
07:02
Hezbollah launches two explosive drones at IDF troops
06:55
Slovenian PM defends blocking EU condemnation of Israel
06:31
Israel Border Police launches nationwide emergency drill
06:11
Israeli teachers rank near bottom of developed countries in skills, study finds
05:52
Syrian president makes first international Visa transaction in Damascus
05:51
Pezeshkian proposes non-aggression pact among Islamic countries
05:32
Israeli Foreign Ministry urges caution in Nepal after deadly floods
05:12
US State Department urges countries to protect Jews during High Holidays
05:06
IDF chief raises alert level in Judea and Samaria ahead of holidays
04:55
Freed hostage: Hamas captors laughed and ate cake as I starved
04:35
US antisemitism envoy: Jews have ‘a friend’ in new Colombian president
04:11
Palestinian man in Louisiana pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearms
04:06
IDF slays Sinwar’s bodyguard in Gaza strike
03:51
Judge sets 2028 trial for accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
03:36
Sa’ar: Israel stands with Nepal after deadly floods
03:31
Zelenskyy welcomes stronger Israel-Ukraine ties after Netanyahu message
03:10
Israeli team assisting Colombia’s earthquake victims returns
02:49
Israel welcomes US terror sanctions on Palestine Action, Masar Badil
02:28
Israeli Border Police fire on rock-throwers at former UNRWA compound
02:09
Court acquits Israeli man in assault on Catholic nun, citing mental illness
01:54
Mladenov warns Israel, Hamas on Gaza process
01:48
Danon: Guterres let UN rapporteurs get ‘out of control’
01:32
IDF signs demolition order for terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
01:08
IDF dismantles more than 400 terror sites in Southern Lebanon
00:54
Minnesota college offers ‘Palestine’ course covering ‘ongoing genocide’ in Gaza
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A ‘Hidden Hand’ is guiding an antisemitic propaganda war
August 27, 2026 08:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Jewish Democrats must fight the DSA, not tolerate it
Jonathan S. Tobin
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
What’s wrong with Israel’s right?
Yisrael Medad