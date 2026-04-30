More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

American philanthropists donate $50 million to Israeli cancer research center

“We believe that Israeli scientific excellence can deliver the next major breakthrough in cancer care.”

Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Prof. Gal Merkel, Prof. Eytan Wertheim, CEO of Clalit, Dr. Susan Samueli and Dr. Henry Samueli.
From left: Dr. Henry Samueli, Dr. Susan Samueli, Prof. Eitan Wertheim, CEO of Clalit Health Services, and Prof. Gal Markel, director of the Davidoff Cancer Center and chairman of the Samueli Institute. Photo by Kobi Konaks.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

An Israeli research center dedicated to cancer treatment has received a $50 million grant from American couple Susan and Henry Samueli, whose gift aims to “shape a new model of cancer treatment for the benefit of humanity,” the Clalit Health Services healthcare provider said in a statement on Thursday.

This was the second contribution delivered to the Samueli Integrative Cancer Pioneering Institute at Clalit-Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah, established in 2023 thanks to a $25 million investment by the Samuelis.

“We believe that Israeli scientific excellence, supported by research funding, can deliver the next major breakthrough in cancer care,” Clalit quoted the couple as saying.

“Israel has some of the brightest minds and the determination to transform the way cancer is studied and treated. We are confident that this gift will further advance the remarkable research already taking place here and help bring healing to patients in Israel and around the world,” it added.

Henry Samueli is the co-founder of Broadcom Corporation and chairman of the board of Broadcom Inc., one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, and owner of the Anaheim Ducks of the National Hockey League.

Susan Samueli is a philanthropist dedicated to advancing healthcare.

In 2022, they decided to support the establishment of a research institute in Israel focused on achieving breakthroughs in whole-person cancer medicine, Clalit said.

In 2024, the Samueli Integrative Cancer Pioneering Institute inaugurated Good Manufacturing Practices laboratories dedicated to the development and production of advanced immunotherapy treatments, with three experimental therapies already being tested in patients.

GMPs are regulations established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ensure quality requirements for patient safety.

Having at its disposal extensive data repositories from Clalit Health Services, covering more than half of Israel’s population, the institute via its advanced AI center is developing models for early cancer detection and prediction of clinical outcomes.

This patient-centered vision is realized through pioneering integrative research that converges conventional and complementary clinical approaches, according to Clalit.

Gal Markel, chair of the Samueli Institute, thanked the Samuelis for “a truly historic donation and an inspiring expression of trust in our ability to unite clinicians and scientists.

“In just three years, our teams have achieved significant international milestones that will shape the future of cancer medicine. The path we are paving will be adopted worldwide, bringing hope and healing,” he continued.

Science and Technology
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot attends the INSS conference in Tel Aviv on April 12, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Yashar Party’s latest Knesset candidate to lead national recovery plan
Inbar Yehezkeli Blilious, a lawyer from Jerusalem and mother of two, is the former CEO of the Jerusalem Sexual Assault Crisis Center.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
A poster features the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in Tehran on March 28, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
World News
Iran’s supreme leader emerges in tweet storm on X
“A new chapter for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is unfolding,” Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei wrote.
Apr. 30, 2026
David Isaac
Hamas terrorist Ibrahim Abu Tzakar. Credit: Israel Defense Forces' Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF: Hamas terrorist posing as paramedic killed in targeted airstrike
Ibrahim Abu Tzakar “had planned to carry out an imminent terror attack against IDF troops.”
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
TOPSHOT - Mourners gather to pay a floral tribute to Bondi Beach shooting victims at the Bondi Pavilion in Sydney on December 15, 2025. A father-and-son team toting long-barrelled guns shot and killed 15 people including a 10-year-old girl at Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14, with authorities labelling it an antisemitic terrorist attack on a Jewish festival. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP via Getty Images)
Antisemitism
Days before Bondi shooting, Australian Jewish group warned police attack was likely
Police didn’t send officers to protect Chanukah celebration, except to “check in.”
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin Speak With Jewish Education Project
Israel News
Book by mother of slain Gaza hostage debuts at No. 1 on ‘NYT’ best sellers list
In “When We See You Again,” Rachel Goldberg-Polin chronicles the story of her son Hersh, who was abducted during the Hamas-led invasion on Oct. 7, 2023.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate in Southern Lebanon, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
WATCH: IDF alpinists dismantle Hezbollah sites on Mount Dov
The military dismantled more than 30 terrorist infrastructures in Lebanon in two days.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force F-16I "Sufa" fighter jets over Iran. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s latest warning to Iran explained
Apr. 30, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Moving a deadline only invites aggression
Stephen M. Flatow