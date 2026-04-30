American philanthropists donate $50 million to Israeli cancer research center

An Israeli research center dedicated to cancer treatment has received a $50 million grant from American couple Susan and Henry Samueli, whose gift aims to “shape a new model of cancer treatment for the benefit of humanity,” the Clalit Health Services healthcare provider said in a statement on Thursday.

This was the second contribution delivered to the Samueli Integrative Cancer Pioneering Institute at Clalit-Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah, established in 2023 thanks to a $25 million investment by the Samuelis.

“We believe that Israeli scientific excellence, supported by research funding, can deliver the next major breakthrough in cancer care,” Clalit quoted the couple as saying.

“Israel has some of the brightest minds and the determination to transform the way cancer is studied and treated. We are confident that this gift will further advance the remarkable research already taking place here and help bring healing to patients in Israel and around the world,” it added.

Henry Samueli is the co-founder of Broadcom Corporation and chairman of the board of Broadcom Inc., one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, and owner of the Anaheim Ducks of the National Hockey League.

Susan Samueli is a philanthropist dedicated to advancing healthcare.

In 2022, they decided to support the establishment of a research institute in Israel focused on achieving breakthroughs in whole-person cancer medicine, Clalit said.

In 2024, the Samueli Integrative Cancer Pioneering Institute inaugurated Good Manufacturing Practices laboratories dedicated to the development and production of advanced immunotherapy treatments, with three experimental therapies already being tested in patients.

GMPs are regulations established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ensure quality requirements for patient safety.

Having at its disposal extensive data repositories from Clalit Health Services, covering more than half of Israel’s population, the institute via its advanced AI center is developing models for early cancer detection and prediction of clinical outcomes.

This patient-centered vision is realized through pioneering integrative research that converges conventional and complementary clinical approaches, according to Clalit.

Gal Markel, chair of the Samueli Institute, thanked the Samuelis for “a truly historic donation and an inspiring expression of trust in our ability to unite clinicians and scientists.

“In just three years, our teams have achieved significant international milestones that will shape the future of cancer medicine. The path we are paving will be adopted worldwide, bringing hope and healing,” he continued.