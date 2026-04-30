Israeli firm rejects Russian grain shipment after Ukraine protest

An Israeli firm that bought grain from Russia said on Thursday it would not accept the latest shipment, after Ukraine had flagged the transaction as a stolen goods purchase.

The importer, the Zenziper Company, told TheMarker business newspaper that it will “decline to receive the Russian ship,” the Hebrew-language daily quoted a spokesperson as saying. “The Russian exporter of the wheat cargo will have to find an alternative destination to unload the goods.”

Contacted by JNS, Zenziper said it is formulating its reaction to the issue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had protested the shipment publicly, writing on X on Wednesday: “Another vessel carrying [stolen] grain has arrived at a port in Israel and is preparing to unload. This is not—and cannot be—legitimate business.”

Zelenskyy, who threatened to approach European countries to apply pressure on Israel, said previous shipments of grain from Ukrainian land occupied by Russia had been offloaded in Israeli ports.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, writing on X, called news of the grain’s rejection a ”welcome development,” adding, “This demonstrates that Ukraine’s legal and diplomatic actions have been effective.”

The shipment was aboard the Panormitis bulk carrier, sailing under the flag of Panama; Sybiha and his government maintained it was operating for Russia.

A European Commission spokesperson told Euronews on Thursday that the E.U “condemns all actions that help fund Russia’s illegal war effort and circumvent E.U. sanctions, and remain[s] ready to target such actions by listing individuals and entities in third countries if necessary.”

On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar chided Sybiha in response to the Ukrainian official’s rebuke of Israel online in connection with the shipment.

“Dear minister, diplomatic relations, especially between friendly nations, are not conducted on Twitter or in the media. Allegations are not evidence. Evidence substantiating the allegations have yet to be provided. You did not even submit a request for legal assistance before turning to the media and social networks,” Sa’ar wrote.

The issue of the Panormitis, Sa’ar added, “will be examined. Israel is a state that abides by the rule of law with independent law enforcement authorities. All Israeli authorities will act in accordance with the law.”

Dear Minister,

Diplomatic relations, especially between friendly nations, are not conducted on Twitter or in the media.



Allegations are not evidence.

Evidence substantiating the allegations have yet to be provided.

You did not even submit a request for legal assistance before… https://t.co/3pWztyRMyk — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 27, 2026

Contacted by JNS, Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not provide further comment on the matter in time for publication.

Russia invaded parts of eastern Ukraine in 2014, annexing Crimea and controlling other eastern regions through rebels friendly to Moscow. In 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine again, occupying more eastern regions and triggering a protracted war characterized by trench warfare, in which hundreds of thousands of people have died.

Israel has expressed support for Ukraine, as have the vast majority of Israel’s Western allies, but Jerusalem has also attempted to maintain a constructive relationship and understandings with Russia, which has a significant military presence in Syria and provides weapons to Iran, observers of Israeli-Russian ties note.