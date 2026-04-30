More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli firm rejects Russian grain shipment after Ukraine protest

The Zenziper Company declined the delivery, flagged as “stolen,” amid diplomatic tensions with Kyiv.

Apr. 30, 2026
Canaan Lidor
A view of Haifa's port, Oct. 14, 2007. Photo by Oren Fixler/Flash90.
A general view of Haifa, Oct. 14, 2007. Photo by Oren Fixler/Flash90.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

An Israeli firm that bought grain from Russia said on Thursday it would not accept the latest shipment, after Ukraine had flagged the transaction as a stolen goods purchase.

The importer, the Zenziper Company, told TheMarker business newspaper that it will “decline to receive the Russian ship,” the Hebrew-language daily quoted a spokesperson as saying. “The Russian exporter of the wheat cargo will have to find an alternative destination to unload the goods.”

Contacted by JNS, Zenziper said it is formulating its reaction to the issue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had protested the shipment publicly, writing on X on Wednesday: “Another vessel carrying [stolen] grain has arrived at a port in Israel and is preparing to unload. This is not—and cannot be—legitimate business.”

Zelenskyy, who threatened to approach European countries to apply pressure on Israel, said previous shipments of grain from Ukrainian land occupied by Russia had been offloaded in Israeli ports.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, writing on X, called news of the grain’s rejection a ”welcome development,” adding, “This demonstrates that Ukraine’s legal and diplomatic actions have been effective.”

The shipment was aboard the Panormitis bulk carrier, sailing under the flag of Panama; Sybiha and his government maintained it was operating for Russia.

A European Commission spokesperson told Euronews on Thursday that the E.U “condemns all actions that help fund Russia’s illegal war effort and circumvent E.U. sanctions, and remain[s] ready to target such actions by listing individuals and entities in third countries if necessary.”

On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar chided Sybiha in response to the Ukrainian official’s rebuke of Israel online in connection with the shipment.

“Dear minister, diplomatic relations, especially between friendly nations, are not conducted on Twitter or in the media. Allegations are not evidence. Evidence substantiating the allegations have yet to be provided. You did not even submit a request for legal assistance before turning to the media and social networks,” Sa’ar wrote.

The issue of the Panormitis, Sa’ar added, “will be examined. Israel is a state that abides by the rule of law with independent law enforcement authorities. All Israeli authorities will act in accordance with the law.”

Contacted by JNS, Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not provide further comment on the matter in time for publication.

Russia invaded parts of eastern Ukraine in 2014, annexing Crimea and controlling other eastern regions through rebels friendly to Moscow. In 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine again, occupying more eastern regions and triggering a protracted war characterized by trench warfare, in which hundreds of thousands of people have died.

Israel has expressed support for Ukraine, as have the vast majority of Israel’s Western allies, but Jerusalem has also attempted to maintain a constructive relationship and understandings with Russia, which has a significant military presence in Syria and provides weapons to Iran, observers of Israeli-Russian ties note.

Israeli Foreign Policy Eastern Europe Business and Economy
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
EXPLORE JNS
The Old Bailey, London, UK. Credit: Alex Segre/Shutterstock
Antisemitism
Hitler-loving extremist convicted of planning terror attack in UK
Alfie Coleman paid £3,500 for a pistol and roughly 200 rounds of ammunition before his arrest in September 2023.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
U.S. News
Fugitive wanted in Israel arrested in New Jersey
The Israeli government requested an arrest and extradition of the individual, seeking to prosecute him for sex crimes.
Apr. 30, 2026
Huckabee
Israel News
Huckabee: Israel is the only Mideast country with a growing Christian population
The U.S. ambassador made the comment after meeting with the Jewish state’s newly appointed Special Envoy to the Christian world.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot attends the INSS conference in Tel Aviv on April 12, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Yashar Party’s latest Knesset candidate to lead national recovery plan
Inbar Yehezkeli Blilious, a lawyer from Jerusalem and mother of two, is the former CEO of the Jerusalem Sexual Assault Crisis Center.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
A poster features the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in Tehran on March 28, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
World News
Iran’s supreme leader emerges in tweet storm on X
“A new chapter for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is unfolding,” Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei wrote.
Apr. 30, 2026
David Isaac
Prof. Gal Merkel, Prof. Eytan Wertheim, CEO of Clalit, Dr. Susan Samueli and Dr. Henry Samueli.
Israel News
American philanthropists donate $50 million to Israeli cancer research center
“We believe that Israeli scientific excellence can deliver the next major breakthrough in cancer care.”
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force F-16I "Sufa" fighter jets over Iran. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s latest warning to Iran explained
Apr. 30, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Moving a deadline only invites aggression
Stephen M. Flatow