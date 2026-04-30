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Fugitive wanted in Israel arrested in New Jersey

The Israeli government requested an arrest and extradition of the individual, seeking to prosecute him for sex crimes.

Apr. 30, 2026
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
The official flag of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Credit: United States Department of Homeland Security via Wikimedia Commons.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. authorities arrested Yechiel Yehoshua Farkash, a fugitive in New Jersey, after Israel requested his arrest and extradition.

The 43-year-old was wanted on charges of sex crimes against children, immigration officials said on Wednesday.

Farkash, a resident of Lakewood, N.J., was arrested on April 17 by Homeland Security Investigations agents—federal law-enforcement officers within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security responsible for investigating transnational crime—and the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“Israeli authorities sought to prosecute Farkas for attempted rape and indecent acts involving children based on acts committed in Israel between 2020 and 2023,” officials said. “Pursuant to the U.S.-Israel extradition treaty, the government of Israel requested provisional arrest with a view toward extradition, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey obtained a provisional arrest warrant in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.”

Michael McCarthy, HSI Newark special agent in charge, said his team is committed to “ensuring the United States does not become a haven for criminal fugitives.”

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