More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Yashar Party’s latest Knesset candidate to lead national recovery plan

Inbar Yehezkeli Blilious, a lawyer from Jerusalem and mother of two, is the former CEO of the Jerusalem Sexual Assault Crisis Center.

Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot
Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot attends the INSS conference in Tel Aviv on April 12, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Yashar Party, led by former IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. (res.) Gadi Eisenkot, announced on Thursday a new candidate to run on its Knesset slate, who will be tasked with leading a national recuperation plan.

The plan was formulated by Inbar Yehezkeli Blilious, a lawyer from Jerusalem and mother of two, and will soon be presented by the party, according to Yashar.

The war has placed before Israel “a major challenge and a need for national rehabilitation—of our fighters, disabled Israel Defense Forces veterans, bereaved families, residents of the north and south, children and adults, and many others who have been harmed,” the statement read.

Eisenkot on his Facebook page noted that Yehezkeli Blilious has worked over the years on behalf of trauma victims, for women and children and for disadvantaged populations.

“She is closely familiar with the challenges and will know how to translate vision into real work,” the former military chief stated.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, among the various roles on her resume is that of CEO of the Jerusalem Sexual Assault Crisis Center.

“Social issues in Israel have been neglected for years,” according to a statement by Yehezkeli Blilious.

“Now, precisely in the shadow of the events of recent years and following the most difficult war we have known, the time has come to rebuild and repair,” the Yashar party co-founder continued.

“I am committed to repair, to the Israelis—especially to those who need assistance, who need to be seen and fought for, with an outstretched hand—and to a government that works for their rehabilitation, well-being and prosperity,” she added.

A national election is expected at the latest by Oct. 27.

Israeli Elections
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
The Old Bailey, London, UK. Credit: Alex Segre/Shutterstock
Antisemitism
Hitler-loving extremist convicted of planning terror attack in UK
Alfie Coleman paid £3,500 for a pistol and roughly 200 rounds of ammunition before his arrest in September 2023.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
U.S. News
Fugitive wanted in Israel arrested in New Jersey
The Israeli government requested an arrest and extradition of the individual, seeking to prosecute him for sex crimes.
Apr. 30, 2026
A general view of Haifa, Oct. 14, 2007. Photo by Oren Fixler/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli firm rejects Russian grain shipment after Ukraine protest
The Zenziper Company declined the delivery, flagged as “stolen,” amid diplomatic tensions with Kyiv.
Apr. 30, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Huckabee
Israel News
Huckabee: Israel is the only Mideast country with a growing Christian population
The U.S. ambassador made the comment after meeting with the Jewish state’s newly appointed Special Envoy to the Christian world.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
A poster features the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in Tehran on March 28, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
World News
Iran’s supreme leader emerges in tweet storm on X
“A new chapter for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is unfolding,” Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei wrote.
Apr. 30, 2026
David Isaac
Prof. Gal Merkel, Prof. Eytan Wertheim, CEO of Clalit, Dr. Susan Samueli and Dr. Henry Samueli.
Israel News
American philanthropists donate $50 million to Israeli cancer research center
“We believe that Israeli scientific excellence can deliver the next major breakthrough in cancer care.”
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force F-16I "Sufa" fighter jets over Iran. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s latest warning to Iran explained
Apr. 30, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Moving a deadline only invites aggression
Stephen M. Flatow