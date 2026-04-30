Yashar Party’s latest Knesset candidate to lead national recovery plan

Israel’s Yashar Party, led by former IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. (res.) Gadi Eisenkot, announced on Thursday a new candidate to run on its Knesset slate, who will be tasked with leading a national recuperation plan.

The plan was formulated by Inbar Yehezkeli Blilious, a lawyer from Jerusalem and mother of two, and will soon be presented by the party, according to Yashar.

The war has placed before Israel “a major challenge and a need for national rehabilitation—of our fighters, disabled Israel Defense Forces veterans, bereaved families, residents of the north and south, children and adults, and many others who have been harmed,” the statement read.

Eisenkot on his Facebook page noted that Yehezkeli Blilious has worked over the years on behalf of trauma victims, for women and children and for disadvantaged populations.

“She is closely familiar with the challenges and will know how to translate vision into real work,” the former military chief stated.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, among the various roles on her resume is that of CEO of the Jerusalem Sexual Assault Crisis Center.

“Social issues in Israel have been neglected for years,” according to a statement by Yehezkeli Blilious.

“Now, precisely in the shadow of the events of recent years and following the most difficult war we have known, the time has come to rebuild and repair,” the Yashar party co-founder continued.

“I am committed to repair, to the Israelis—especially to those who need assistance, who need to be seen and fought for, with an outstretched hand—and to a government that works for their rehabilitation, well-being and prosperity,” she added.

A national election is expected at the latest by Oct. 27.