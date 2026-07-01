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News   Israel News

Doron Spielman named Public Diplomacy Directorate’s international spokesperson

Former City of David Foundation executive brings more than two decades of public diplomacy and international media experience.

JNS Staff
Doron Spielman. Photo by Lotem Segev.
Doron Spielman. Photo by Lotem Segev.
(July 1, 2026 / JNS)

Tzipi Hotovely, head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate, the body responsible for coordinating Israel’s public messaging and strategic communications in the Prime Minister’s Office, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Doron Spielman as its international spokesperson.

Spielman’s appointment was unanimously approved by a selection committee, according to the PMO. The appointment comes a week after Noam Shapira was named the new head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate Staff as Israel seeks to strengthen its international public diplomacy amid ongoing diplomatic and media challenges.

A reserve IDF major who previously served as a foreign-media spokesperson in the military’s Spokesperson’s Unit, Spielman has more than 20 years of experience in international communications, strategic affairs and national security. Since the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, he has appeared in hundreds of international media interviews.

Spielman most recently founded and led a strategic communications and media consulting firm and served as a senior fellow at the Israeli Center for Freedom. He previously served as vice president of the City of David Foundation, overseeing its public relations, international partnerships and global operations.

He is the author of the bestseller When the Stones Speak, which explores the archaeological and historical foundations of the Jewish people’s connection to Jerusalem and the Land of Israel.

“I welcome Doron’s joining the National Public Diplomacy Directorate,” Hotovely said. “Doron brings with him rich experience in the international arena, a deep understanding of the public diplomacy challenges facing the State of Israel, and a proven ability to present the Israeli narrative out of a deep connection to the roots of our identity. His addition to the directorate will serve as a significant reinforcement for Israeli public diplomacy.”

Israeli Foreign Policy
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