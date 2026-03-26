Friends of IDF giving more than $430,000 to families of 118 fallen Israeli soldiers for Passover

The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces said that it is giving more than $430,000 to families of 118 fallen Israeli soldiers through its After the Shiva program ahead of the Passover holiday.

The funds will support “ongoing financial needs, along with holiday shopping gift cards, personalized gifts and herb plants to help families prepare for and observe Passover,” the group said.

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nadav Padan, CEO of the group, stated that “supporting bereaved families is a sacred responsibility that reflects the deep bond between Israel’s supporters around the world and those who have made the greatest sacrifice on behalf of the State of Israel.”

“Through programs like After the Shiva, we are committed to standing by these families not only in the immediate aftermath of their loss, but throughout the long journey of rebuilding their lives with care, dignity and unwavering support,” he said.