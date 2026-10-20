Gaza: IDF strikes three Hamas weapons sites

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) dismantled three Hamas weapons storage facilities across the Gaza Strip on Oct. 15, the two agencies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The terrorist organization stored dozens of weapons at the sites, including RPGs, launchers, rockets and Kalashnikov rifles, according to the statement.

Advance warnings were issued to nearby civilians before the strikes. Precision munitions and aerial surveillance were also used to reduce the risk of harm to noncombatants, the IDF said.

Israeli soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it added.