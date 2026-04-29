Hezbollah attacks trigger sirens in Upper Galilee

Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists on Wednesday afternoon launched rockets toward Israeli territory from Lebanon, setting off air-raid sirens in several Upper Galilee communities.

“Two projectiles that were launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory were identified,” the Israel Defense Forces confirmed. “One projectile was intercepted, and the other fell in an open area.”

Air-raid sirens sounded in the border communities of Kibbutz Tziv’on, Baram and Moshav Dovev, sending over 1,000 Israelis running for bomb shelters, according to the IDF’s Home Front Command.

There were no reports of injuries.

“This incident constitutes an additional violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” the IDF stated.

On Tuesday, an Israeli Defense Ministry civilian contractor was killed and another wounded in a Hezbollah drone strike in Southern Lebanon.

The victim, identified as Amer Hujirat, 44, from the northern Arab city of Shfaram, was operating heavy engineering equipment in the Aitaroun area near Bint Jbeil as part of efforts to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, after the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered the IDF to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Jerusalem and Beirut on April 16 agreed to a 10-day ceasefire following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. Last week, the two countries agreed to extend the truce for three more weeks following historic direct talks in Washington, D.C.