More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IAEA: Syrian site hit by Israel in 2017 ‘consistent with a nuclear reactor’

Assad’s regime “failed to report nuclear material, facilities and activities,” according to the nuclear watchdog.

JNS Staff
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during a press conference at the agency’s quarterly Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, on June 9, 2025. Photo by Dean Calma/IAEA.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during a press conference at the agency’s quarterly Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, June 9, 2025. Photo by Dean Calma/IAEA.
(Sept. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Infrastructure in Syria visited by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors in August is “consistent with a nuclear reactor,” according to a confidential IAEA report obtained by the AFP, the outlet reported on Tuesday.

Syria under the (now-collapsed) Assad regime “failed to report nuclear material, facilities and activities,” according to the report.

Inspectors visited two sites in August, one in Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria and a second related to nuclear material identified by the new regime in Damascus, AFP reported.

“Based on observations made by the agency at the Deir Ezzor site, the agency confirms that the cooling infrastructure which has now been uncovered is consistent with that of a nuclear reactor,” the IAEA said, according to AFP.

The IAEA said it would continue to monitor the situation as the excavation work progresses.

Besides the “nuclear reactor under construction” at the Deir Ezzor facility, the nuclear watchdog listed a fuel fabrication plant, where the nuclear fuel for the reactor was manufactured, and a location where the nuclear fuel, as well as uranium scrap and waste, were stored, the report added.

Last month, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi commended Damascus’s “courageous decision” to report an undisclosed site, at which inspectors found several tons of nuclear material.

The IAEA said at the time it had found around 73 tons of natural uranium metal, comprising 55 tons of fuel rods and the rest uranium scrap and waste.

Nuclear material stored at secret ‘Site 99’

In 2017, Israel’s “Operation Orchard” targeted the suspected Deir Ezzor nuclear site, also known as the Al-Kibar reactor. The White House subsequently confirmed that intelligence indicated the site was a nuclear facility purposed for military uses.

Axios reported in August that Washington and the Syrian government had agreed to let the IAEA remove nuclear material stored by the Assad regime at a secret site.

An agreement between the nuclear watchdog and Damascus was signed in late July, following months of U.S.-brokered negotiations to prevent a potential escalation involving Israel and perhaps Turkey, the report read.

Despite Israel’s bombing of the site almost 19 years ago, several research and development sites connected with Syria’s nuclear program remain, including nuclear material stored at a location identified as “Site 99,” according to the report.

Although the material cannot be used for a nuclear weapon, it can be converted into a conventional explosive device that disperses radioactive material, known as a “dirty bomb.” This raised concerns in Jerusalem, which kept close tabs on the situation.

Middle East United Nations
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A U.S. Navy sailor conducts flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, July 29, 2026. The ship is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. Photo via U.S. Central Command.
U.S. News
US forces hit IRGC targets across Iran
CENTCOM said it destroyed air-defense sites, radar installations, maritime assets, communications centers and mine-laying capabilities.
September 2, 2026 02:27 AM
JNS Staff
l-r. Prof. Eli Sprecher CEO, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Rahm Emanuel, Dr. Iyad Maqbool, CEO of An-Najah National University Hospital. Credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).
Israel News
Rahm Emanuel donation for Palestinian doctors triggers fury from Israeli lawmaker
“I won’t let this happen!!!” tweeted Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech.
September 2, 2026 02:08 AM
David Isaac
Vice President JD Vance speaks with former senator Norm Coleman at the Republican Jewish Coalition summit in Las Vegas on Aug. 31, 2026. Credit: Republican Jewish Coalition.
U.S. News
Vance makes pitch to Jewish Republicans at closed-door Las Vegas gathering
“Today is not primary day, but I think today was progress day for JD Vance with the Jewish community,” said Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary and board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition.
Sept. 1, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mindy Klein Canada
Israel News
Canadians moving to Israel find Jewish future, worry about those left behind
“We’re very proud Jews. We want to live like proud Jews,” a Toronto-area father told JNS.
Aug. 31, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
04:06
Israeli Border Police shoot three terrorists in Binyamin operation
03:48
Top Israeli diplomat: Iran’s collapse is imminent
03:27
Trump says he prefers pressure on Iran to new talks
03:04
IDF dismantles trove of Hezbollah weaponry in Southern Lebanon
02:39
Netanyahu meets with US ambassadors Issa, Huckabee to discuss Lebanon
02:29
Bessent: Hormuz could lose oil chokepoint role within two years
02:10
IDF strikes Hezbollah after terror group launches drones at troops
01:44
IDF: Interceptor missiles likely fired at ‘false target’
01:32
US forces hit IRGC targets across Iran
01:08
Helsinki’s main synagogue celebrates 120th anniversary
00:37
Netanyahu, Herzog meet DRC president in Jerusalem
00:07
State Department warns Americans of possible Middle East escalation
23:16
IDF fires interceptors at ‘suspicious aerial target’ likely from Lebanon
17:30
California legislature passes bill recognizing Jews as an ethnicity under state law, in data collection
17:07
Turkey joins Artemis Accords, State Department says
16:12
FBI director hosts Shin Bet counterpart
14:29
Man pleads guilty to vandalizing JD Vance’s home
14:00
Israeli-Ukrainian dancer Adele Zaikman to join upcoming season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
13:51
Trump names pastor and ‘longtime friend’ an adviser on tobacco health issues
13:48
Jewish Michigan attorney general an ‘absolute embarrassment,’ DC JCRC head says
13:33
CENTCOM: US forces have started striking IRGC targets in Iran
10:41
IDF says it struck Hamas commander in northern Gaza Strip
09:24
Herzog: Israeli and Lebanese children deserve peace
09:12
Israeli startups raise capital of $9.6 billion in 8 months
08:57
Syria seeks diplomatic solution with Israel, FM says
08:36
Herzog to meet DR Congo president in Jerusalem
08:33
Israel rebukes celebrity campaign for Barghouti’s release
08:03
Israel declares additional 91 acres of state land in Judea for planned city
07:59
Israel marks 85 years since Nazi yellow-star decree
07:36
Pezeshkian says Iran would reciprocate if US resumes compliance with June deal
07:14
Tel Aviv expands school smartphone ban
06:47
Waltz urges global enforcement of Iran sanctions
06:29
Netanyahu opens school year at Ramle elementary school
06:11
Beit Shemesh approved for private firearms licensing
05:50
Waltz: UN special rapporteur system ‘broken’
05:31
Ex-Israeli police superintendent joins Abbas’s Arab Ra’am Party
05:14
IDF strikes several Gaza targets to remove threats to troops
05:12
Danon accuses UN rapporteur Albanese of antisemitism
04:53
Herzog marks school opening with appeal for missing Haymanut Kasau
04:33
Israel: Suspected Ebola patient treated in isolation
04:11
Netanyahu meets IDF reservists featured in traveling exhibition
03:51
Bessent outlines four core demands for Iran to negotiate on deal
03:30
IDF kills Hamas commander in Gaza City
03:10
Danon meets Venezuelan UN envoy after years of estrangement
02:45
Trump calls Iran conflict ‘relatively little war’ for US
02:29
Netanyahu applauds $3 billion-plus ‘Achilles Shield’ deal
02:03
Netanyahu meets Mossad chief at agency headquarters
01:56
Israeli FM accuses Turkey of ‘lies and blood libels’ against Israel
01:37
Tanker struck by three projectiles near Strait of Hormuz
01:29
Noa community established in northern Samaria
More Updates
JNS TV
Palestinians inspect a house that was set on fire and spray-painted with graffiti during an attack by a group of extremist Jewish settlers in the village of Osarin on Aug. 23, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
The ‘settler violence’ story that wasn’t true
September 1, 2026 04:31 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Opinion
The Gaza war’s missing story: The millions who were saved
Michael Berenhaus
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Firsthand from Brazil: Watching the world get Israel wrong
Nira B. Worcman