More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF apprehends terror suspect near Jenin, thwarting attack

The man’s father was recently killed when he attempted to stab an IDF soldier, and his brother murdered three Israelis in Tel Aviv in 2022.

JNS Staff
Israeli security forces raid the Palestinian Askar refugee camp near Nablus in Samaria, on Aug. 23, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israeli security forces raid the Palestinian Askar refugee camp near Nablus in Samaria, on Aug. 23, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
(Aug. 25, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces arrested a Palestinian terror suspect during an overnight operation in the Jenin area of northern Samaria, the Israeli military said on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Imam Hazem, been planning to carry out an attack on Israeli civilians, according to the IDF.

His father, Fathi Hazem, was eliminated on Aug. 21 when he attempted to stab an IDF soldier during operational activity in the Jenin area, it said. Following his father’s death, Hazem expressed his intentions to carry out an attack against Israeli civilians and security forces.

Hazem is also the brother of of Ra’ad Hazem, who carried out a shooting on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv in April 2022, murdering three Israeli civilians and wounding over a dozen.

In a separate military operation in the Sa-Nur area of northern Samaria on Sunday, IDF soldiers, guided by the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet), apprehended another terrorist who was preparing to carry terror attacks against Israelis, the IDF stated.

Netanyahu attends security assessment meeting

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu examined the security challenges in Judea and Samaria at IDF Central Command.

The defense minister, IDF chief of staff and other senior officials attended the meeting.

It comes after a Palestinian terrorist on Sunday moderately wounded a 24-year-old Israeli man in a stabbing near Al-Auja, north of Jericho in the Jordan Valley.

Israeli security forces apprehended a suspect in connection with the attack hours after the assault.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim had stopped his vehicle on Route 90 near a shopping center in the Al-Auja area and was standing outside when he was attacked from behind and stabbed in the shoulder, police said.

Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Credit: Pexels.
U.S. News
Legal expert slams ‘leniency’ of 30-day sentence for anti-Israel protesters who blocked Golden Gate Bridge traffic
“The legal system has sent a clear message. Illegal activity that compromises public safety is allowed in the Bay Area,” Tali Klima of Bay Area Jewish Coalition told JNS.
August 24, 2026 04:46 PM
Aaron Bandler
View of the Israeli border area with Syria, as seen from the northern Golan Heights, April 11, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel, Syria hold high-level talks in Jordan after Idlib airstrikes
The sides discussed a U.S.-supervised communication mechanism involving Ankara that would prevent escalation in Syrian territory.
August 24, 2026 03:35 AM
JNS Staff
U.S. actor Mark Rufallo poses on the red carpet before the premiere of "Shutter Island" during the 60th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 13, 2010. Photo by John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Mark Ruffalo embroiled in antisemitism row with Paramount over Israel
“We are, as always, troubled when antisemitic tropes are invoked in purported service of a business dispute,” the film production company said as the feud went viral.
Aug. 23, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barrack attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Iraq Ali al-Zaidi in the Oval Office of the White House on July 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
Israel News
US envoy walks back Golan remarks, cites Trump policy
Ambassador Tom Barrack clarified his comments regarding Israeli control of the strategic plateau after drawing rebukes from Jerusalem and Capitol Hill.
Aug. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
Now
US removes Syria from state terror sponsors list
03:57
Israeli forces foil weapons smuggling attempt on Jordanian border
03:51
Israel strikes Hamas weapons sites inside Gaza mosques
03:31
Netanyahu congratulates Kazakhstani counterpart over parliamentary win
03:21
Pakistan claims progress in talks with Iran on ending war
03:10
Smotrich calls for military buildup, construction surge in northern Samaria
02:47
Hegseth: Iran ‘can’t run anything’ through Strait of Hormuz
02:27
Netanyahu vows to recover Altalena as symbol against civil war
02:17
Samaria: IDF detains Palestinian terrorist who planned to attack Israelis
01:55
CENTCOM: 71 vessels redirected under US naval blockade on Iran
01:11
IDF blames Hamas after drugs found in food aid in Gaza
01:08
Sen. Fetterman praises economic pain visited on Iran
00:37
Netanyahu reviews security situation in Judea and Samaria
00:07
Israel condemns UN for ‘institutional obsession’
15:29
Remains of 9/11 victim identified with ‘breakthrough forensic technique,’ Mamdani says
14:57
Major Canadian Jewish groups call for justice after ‘blatant antisemitism’ over weekend
14:51
‘Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria here to stay,’ Danon says
14:01
Hasan Piker a ‘hack who thrives on hate,’ Michigan Dem says
13:20
US Treasury Department launches ‘Operation Economic Outcast’ against Iran
13:09
Rep. Al Green says he is impeaching Trump for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’
12:56
Netanyahu says Iran tried to kill one of his sons
08:59
Iran-Oman talks on Hormuz passage to continue
08:58
Trump says Iran ‘completely collapsing’ amid sanctions push
08:33
Haredi Public Party launches Knesset bid, backs service for non-students
08:03
Sa’ar congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day
08:01
IDF strikes two Hamas terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre
07:51
Israel: Yoseph Haddad registers new political party
07:46
US regulator green-lights Israir flights to NY
07:23
Herzog: Gaza border security must be central to any arrangement
07:22
IDF humanitarian delegation completes Colombia rescue mission
07:08
Three-quarters of Israeli Jews think 15-point Gaza plan will fail
06:56
CENTCOM: 70 ships redirected in Strait of Hormuz
06:33
New South Wales weighs appeal of ruling on anti-Israel vandalism
06:11
Colombia resumes coal exports to Israel
05:50
Iranian rial falls to record low ahead of new US sanctions
05:31
Anti-Israel activists sentenced over Golden Gate Bridge blocking
05:12
Huckabee condemns Hamas praise for Jericho-area stabbing
05:03
IDF chief: Israeli special forces carried out ‘unprecedented’ operations
04:51
Iranian FM dismisses looming US sanctions as sign of ‘desperation’
04:33
Wreckage of ‘Altalena’ Irgun arms ship found 78 years after sunk
04:11
CIJA: Canada grows commercial ties with Qatar while singling out Israel
03:40
IDF, Shin Bet strike Hamas weapons site in central Gaza
03:21
Danon says next UN chief must restore trust, fight antisemitism
03:00
Israel, Syria hold US-mediated talks in Jordan
02:43
Netanyahu, Katz order zero-tolerance response to Gaza kites
02:19
US envoy walks back Golan remarks, cites Trump policy
01:51
IDF targets Hamas terrorist in Gaza who invaded Israel on Oct. 7
01:27
Trump’s ‘economic D-Day’ against Iran to get underway, says Bessent
01:08
Israel denies entry to Swedish EU lawmakers over hostile activity
14:34
Israel threatens to increase strikes against Hamas as kites flown from Gaza
More Updates
JNS TV
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump at a White House press conference on Nov. 13, 2019. Photo by Jackson Richman/JNS.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump turns up pressure on Iran as military threat looms
August 25, 2026 02:42 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Chaim Frankenhuis. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The Temple Mount ‘status quo’ is beginning to crumble
Chaim Frankenhuis
David Adler. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
An overlooked opportunity for Israel and Saudi Arabia
David Adler