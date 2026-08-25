IDF apprehends terror suspect near Jenin, thwarting attack

The Israel Defense Forces arrested a Palestinian terror suspect during an overnight operation in the Jenin area of northern Samaria, the Israeli military said on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Imam Hazem, been planning to carry out an attack on Israeli civilians, according to the IDF.

His father, Fathi Hazem, was eliminated on Aug. 21 when he attempted to stab an IDF soldier during operational activity in the Jenin area, it said. Following his father’s death, Hazem expressed his intentions to carry out an attack against Israeli civilians and security forces.

Hazem is also the brother of of Ra’ad Hazem, who carried out a shooting on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv in April 2022, murdering three Israeli civilians and wounding over a dozen.

In a separate military operation in the Sa-Nur area of northern Samaria on Sunday, IDF soldiers, guided by the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet), apprehended another terrorist who was preparing to carry terror attacks against Israelis, the IDF stated.

Netanyahu attends security assessment meeting

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu examined the security challenges in Judea and Samaria at IDF Central Command.

The defense minister, IDF chief of staff and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held today a security assessment at IDF Central Command regarding the security challenges in the Judea and Samaria region.



Taking part in the discussion were the Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff, Head of the National Security… pic.twitter.com/z9zJfzSd9j — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 24, 2026

It comes after a Palestinian terrorist on Sunday moderately wounded a 24-year-old Israeli man in a stabbing near Al-Auja, north of Jericho in the Jordan Valley.

Israeli security forces apprehended a suspect in connection with the attack hours after the assault.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim had stopped his vehicle on Route 90 near a shopping center in the Al-Auja area and was standing outside when he was attacked from behind and stabbed in the shoulder, police said.