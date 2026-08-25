More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The Turkey-Syria conundrum

Ankara eyes a military presence in its newly burgeoning neighbor that would prove unacceptable to another nation in the neighbor: Israel.

Sarah N. Stern
An Israeli tank patrols along the Israeli border with Syria in the Golan Heights, Aug. 20, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
An Israeli tank patrols along the Israeli border with Syria in the Golan Heights, Aug. 20, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Sarah N. Stern
Sarah N. Stern Sarah N. Stern
Sarah N. Stern is the founder and president of the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), a think tank that specializes in the Middle East. She is the author of Saudi Arabia and the Global Terrorist Network (2011).
(Aug. 25, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan mid-month, saying Jerusalem would not tolerate a southward Turkish military expansion or buildup in Syria, on Israel’s northern border. He simply stated: “Don’t.” He and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued clear warnings against Ankara in establishing such a presence.

Then, on Aug. 18, the Israel Defense Forces launched a strike on the Abu al-Duhur Airbase in the Idlib Province. Turkish military forces had been examining the facility to establish a military base there. Netanyahu noticed that his warnings went unheeded.

The IDF struck the airbase to make sure that the prime minister’s words and the boundary between the three countries were “understood more clearly.”

Talk of Turkey impeding Syrian sovereignty turned heated, with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa viewing both sides of the equation.

If Israel lived in a neighborhood where its neighbors were Canada and Mexico, perhaps geographic borders and boundaries would mean something different entirely. Unfortunately, Israel lives in the Middle East.

An inconvenient truth about the situation that many in the West would like to deny is that there are those in the Arab and Muslim world who would sooner obliterate the State of Israel than learn to work together as a coherent unit. With Israel making so many strides in the fields of medicine, pharmacology, technology, agriculture and water development, one would imagine that its regional neighbors would want to jump on board this rapidly accelerating fleet rather than float aimlessly on a single ship.

Perhaps the war in Shia Iran is helping these nations to see things more clearly and pragmatically.

There are a few exceptions. Despite periods of deep strain, Bahrain had recognized Israel in 2020, alongside the United Arab Emirates. Since the dastardly events of Oct. 7, 2023, Bahrain has managed to maintain its commitment to normalization with Israel, despite domestic pressure. The public has been somewhat hostile to the events between the two countries, sympathizing with the plight of the Palestinians.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke by phone last month to discuss current ties and regional developments. Herzog posted on X: “Bahrain is an important country in the Middle East, and I congratulated the king on his bold leadership and vision for the region.” Both sides discussed the path of bilateral relations under the Abraham Accords, regional developments and continued dialogue supporting regional security, along with future prospects for a fuller partnership between Manama and Jerusalem.

Bahrain has been put in a delicate position. It is one of the 10 non-permanent elected seats of the U.N. Security Council and happens to be serving a two-year term that started in January, ending on Dec. 31, 2027. In its favor, Bahrain has drafted many statements condemning the Islamic Republic of Iran over strikes drawn toward U.S. military installations, drawing condemnations from Russia and China. Manama is trying to balance this delicate relationship.

Ties with the United Arab Emirates are significantly deeper. On Feb. 28, the Islamic Republic launched missile and drone attacks on the UAE. Israel was able to support the Gulf state by offering their Iron Dome system, along with IDF personnel. (It was the first Iron Dome attack and usage outside Israeli borders.)

Together, in a coordinated attack with the United States and Israel, the UAE was able to respond with its own warplanes against the Islamic Republic. On March 1, it closed its embassy in Tehran. Abu Dhabi might well emerge from this war with a closer relationship with the Jewish state than any other Arab and Muslim nation.

We therefore cannot take a myopic view of all players. As far as Turkey and Syria go, at this point, tensions seem to have calmed down. Still, President Ahmed al-Sharaa, new to the political stakes as a head of state, seems to view Erdoğan with rose-colored glasses. The reverse is also true.

For the time being, Ankara has chosen an off-ramp out of a possible crisis. Surely, neither it nor Damascus wants a hot conflict right now with all that’s going on with Iran and its proxies.

What will the future hold? Like all things in the Middle East, it’s anyone’s guess.

Defense and Security Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Credit: Pexels.
U.S. News
Legal expert slams ‘leniency’ of 30-day sentence for anti-Israel protesters who blocked Golden Gate Bridge traffic
“The legal system has sent a clear message. Illegal activity that compromises public safety is allowed in the Bay Area,” Tali Klima of Bay Area Jewish Coalition told JNS.
August 24, 2026 04:46 PM
Aaron Bandler
View of the Israeli border area with Syria, as seen from the northern Golan Heights, April 11, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel, Syria hold high-level talks in Jordan after Idlib airstrikes
The sides discussed a U.S.-supervised communication mechanism involving Ankara that would prevent escalation in Syrian territory.
August 24, 2026 03:35 AM
JNS Staff
U.S. actor Mark Rufallo poses on the red carpet before the premiere of "Shutter Island" during the 60th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 13, 2010. Photo by John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Mark Ruffalo embroiled in antisemitism row with Paramount over Israel
“We are, as always, troubled when antisemitic tropes are invoked in purported service of a business dispute,” the film production company said as the feud went viral.
Aug. 23, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barrack attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Iraq Ali al-Zaidi in the Oval Office of the White House on July 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
Israel News
US envoy walks back Golan remarks, cites Trump policy
Ambassador Tom Barrack clarified his comments regarding Israeli control of the strategic plateau after drawing rebukes from Jerusalem and Capitol Hill.
Aug. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
04:11
US removes Syria from state terror sponsors list
03:57
Israeli forces foil weapons smuggling attempt on Jordanian border
03:51
Israel strikes Hamas weapons sites inside Gaza mosques
03:31
Netanyahu congratulates Kazakhstani counterpart over parliamentary win
03:21
Pakistan claims progress in talks with Iran on ending war
03:10
Smotrich calls for military buildup, construction surge in northern Samaria
02:47
Hegseth: Iran ‘can’t run anything’ through Strait of Hormuz
02:27
Netanyahu vows to recover Altalena as symbol against civil war
02:17
Samaria: IDF detains Palestinian terrorist who planned to attack Israelis
01:55
CENTCOM: 71 vessels redirected under US naval blockade on Iran
01:11
IDF blames Hamas after drugs found in food aid in Gaza
01:08
Sen. Fetterman praises economic pain visited on Iran
00:37
Netanyahu reviews security situation in Judea and Samaria
00:07
Israel condemns UN for ‘institutional obsession’
15:29
Remains of 9/11 victim identified with ‘breakthrough forensic technique,’ Mamdani says
14:57
Major Canadian Jewish groups call for justice after ‘blatant antisemitism’ over weekend
14:51
‘Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria here to stay,’ Danon says
14:01
Hasan Piker a ‘hack who thrives on hate,’ Michigan Dem says
13:20
US Treasury Department launches ‘Operation Economic Outcast’ against Iran
13:09
Rep. Al Green says he is impeaching Trump for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’
12:56
Netanyahu says Iran tried to kill one of his sons
08:59
Iran-Oman talks on Hormuz passage to continue
08:58
Trump says Iran ‘completely collapsing’ amid sanctions push
08:33
Haredi Public Party launches Knesset bid, backs service for non-students
08:03
Sa’ar congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day
08:01
IDF strikes two Hamas terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre
07:51
Israel: Yoseph Haddad registers new political party
07:46
US regulator green-lights Israir flights to NY
07:23
Herzog: Gaza border security must be central to any arrangement
07:22
IDF humanitarian delegation completes Colombia rescue mission
07:08
Three-quarters of Israeli Jews think 15-point Gaza plan will fail
06:56
CENTCOM: 70 ships redirected in Strait of Hormuz
06:33
New South Wales weighs appeal of ruling on anti-Israel vandalism
06:11
Colombia resumes coal exports to Israel
05:50
Iranian rial falls to record low ahead of new US sanctions
05:31
Anti-Israel activists sentenced over Golden Gate Bridge blocking
05:12
Huckabee condemns Hamas praise for Jericho-area stabbing
05:03
IDF chief: Israeli special forces carried out ‘unprecedented’ operations
04:51
Iranian FM dismisses looming US sanctions as sign of ‘desperation’
04:33
Wreckage of ‘Altalena’ Irgun arms ship found 78 years after sunk
04:11
CIJA: Canada grows commercial ties with Qatar while singling out Israel
03:40
IDF, Shin Bet strike Hamas weapons site in central Gaza
03:21
Danon says next UN chief must restore trust, fight antisemitism
03:00
Israel, Syria hold US-mediated talks in Jordan
02:43
Netanyahu, Katz order zero-tolerance response to Gaza kites
02:19
US envoy walks back Golan remarks, cites Trump policy
01:51
IDF targets Hamas terrorist in Gaza who invaded Israel on Oct. 7
01:27
Trump’s ‘economic D-Day’ against Iran to get underway, says Bessent
01:08
Israel denies entry to Swedish EU lawmakers over hostile activity
14:34
Israel threatens to increase strikes against Hamas as kites flown from Gaza
More Updates
JNS TV
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump at a White House press conference on Nov. 13, 2019. Photo by Jackson Richman/JNS.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump turns up pressure on Iran as military threat looms
August 25, 2026 02:42 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Chaim Frankenhuis. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The Temple Mount ‘status quo’ is beginning to crumble
Chaim Frankenhuis
David Adler. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
An overlooked opportunity for Israel and Saudi Arabia
David Adler