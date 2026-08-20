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News   Israel News

In meeting with Kushner, Netanyahu makes ‘very clear, in no uncertain words, that he is against a Palestinian state’

“The other side heard the message very well,” a senior Israeli official told JNS, of the Israeli prime minister’s meeting with the Trump adviser.

Alex Traiman
Netanyahu, Dermer, Witkoff, Kusher
From left: Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, at an Israeli Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Oct. 9, 2025. Credit: GPO.
(Aug. 20, 2026 / JNS)

In a meeting with Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law who advises the president on Middle East subjects, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made “very clear, and in no uncertain terms, that he is against a Palestinian state,” according to a senior Israeli official.

Kushner and other visiting Americans didn’t press a Palestinian state, but the prime minister made it “abundantly clear that he is 100% firm on this,” the senior Israeli official told JNS.

The Israeli prime minister made the statement during a discussion about Israel’s red lines.

Netanyahu “made it incredibly clear that this was something that he is against, and the vast majority of Israelis are against,” the Israeli official told JNS. “I think the other side heard the message very well.”

U.S.-Israel Relations
Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman is the CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of the Jerusalem News Syndicate (JNS) and host of “Jerusalem Minute.” A seasoned Israeli journalist, documentary filmmaker and startup consultant, he is an expert on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. He has interviewed top political figures, including Israeli leaders, U.S. senators and national security officials with insights featured on major networks like BBC, Bloomberg, CBS, NBC, Fox and Newsmax. A former NCAA champion fencer and Yeshiva University Sports Hall of Fame member, he made aliyah in 2004, and lives in Jerusalem with his wife and five children.
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