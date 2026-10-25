IDF bars Palestinian laborers’ entry into Israeli communities amid security tensions

The Israel Defense Forces decided to implement a two-day entry ban on Palestinian workers into Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley that will start on Sunday, the military said.

Industrial zones and a limited number of other approved areas are excluded from the ban, the IDF added. In addition, a ban was approved by the political leadership on the entry and exit of Palestinian workers throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, including industrial zones, as well as the closure of all land crossings between Judea and Samaria, and Green Line Israel, throughout Election Day on Oct. 27, the military said.

The bans come in the wake of a situational assessment held by the defense establishment after two IDF soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on Friday in the Hebron area in Judea.