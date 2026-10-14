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News   Antisemitism

Seinfeld tells Chicago heckler he’ll send ticket money to Israel

The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the disruption, calling claims that Israel commits genocide and kills children a modern blood libel.

JNS Staff
Jerry Seinfeld attends the TV Academy's 2026 Televerse Festival - Hall Of Fame at JW Marriott LA Live on Aug. 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images.
Jerry Seinfeld attends the TV Academy’s 2026 Televerse Festival — Hall Of Fame at JW Marriott LA Live on Aug. 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images.
(Oct. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Jewish American comedian Jerry Seinfeld told an anti-Israel heckler at his Chicago performance on Oct. 9 that he would donate the cost of the man’s ticket to Israel.

Video posted by the United States Palestine Coalition-Chicago showed protesters interrupting the show, calling Seinfeld a racist and a “genocide apologist” over his support for Israel.

“I am a racist,” Seinfeld replied mockingly to one man who shouted accusations at him.

“But I’m going to find out how much your ticket was and I’m sending it to Israel,” he added.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the disruption in a Monday post, describing accusations that Israel commits genocide and kills children as a contemporary form of the historic blood libel against Jews.

Seinfeld visited Israel with his wife in December 2023 following the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks. They met with released hostages and relatives of those still held captive and visited Kibbutz Be’eri. He later called the trip “the most powerful experience” of his life.

Seinfeld’s tour continues through early 2027, with upcoming stops in Washington, New York, Philadelphia and Atlantic City. He is scheduled to perform at The Anthem in Washington on Oct. 23 and 24.

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