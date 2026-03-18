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Jeremy Havardi

Jeremy Havardi

Jeremy Havardi is the director of the B’nai B’rith U.K. Bureau of International Affairs.

Crowds in London take part in a rally in solidarity with protesters in Iran on Jan. 11, 2026. Members of the Iranian community gathered outside Downing Street, calling on the British government to support Iranians as anti-government protests continue across Iran. Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images.
Opinion
The Iranian people’s bid for freedom
If the Islamic Republic falls, it will feel like the Berlin Wall collapsing. And it will unleash the creative genius of a people who have been shackled by fanatical fundamentalists for too long.
Jan. 14, 2026
Jeremy Havardi
Alaa Abd El-Fattah
Opinion
The curious case of Alaa Abd El-Fattah
Jan. 7, 2026
Jeremy Havardi
Masked members of Hamas
Opinion
Peace in Gaza requires a 3-D approach
Nov. 12, 2025
Jeremy Havardi
Mahmoud Abbas
Opinion
Palestinians pen letter distorting IHRA definition of anti-Semitism
They claim that the charge is made “against anyone who regards the State of Israel as racist.”
Dec. 7, 2020
Jeremy Havardi