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News   Israel News

Five wounded in shooting near Hebron, two terrorists killed

The attack came as the IDF reinforced troops in Judea and Samaria ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 election.

JNS Staff
Israeli security forces and ambulances at the scene of a terrorist shooting near the Yehuda Junction in Judea, Oct. 23, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israeli security personnel and ambulances at the scene of a terrorist shooting near the Yehuda Junction in Judea, Oct. 23, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
(Oct. 23, 2026 / JNS)

Five people were wounded, two seriously, in a terrorist shooting attack near the Yehuda Junction in the Hebron area of Judea on Friday morning.

Two Arab terrorists who opened fire were killed, the Israel Defense Forces said. Large numbers of IDF troops were dispatched to the scene following initial reports of the shooting, setting up roadblocks and launching a manhunt for the assailants.

The attack came as the military went on heightened alert ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 election. The IDF has reinforced its forces in Judea and Samaria with an additional regular brigade as part of preparations for the election period.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held a multi-front situational assessment on Monday with senior commanders on the military’s preparations for the election.

“The chief of the General Staff emphasized that the IDF’s mission is to enable the democratic elections to take place safely and as scheduled,” the military said following the assessment.

Zamir stressed that the IDF “remains on the highest state of alert and will maintain a high level of vigilance and readiness across all fronts.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel had identified attempts by Iran and its proxies to carry out terrorist attacks aimed at influencing the results of the election.

“We must stand united and make clear that political disagreements will not undermine our collective resolve against our enemies,” Katz said at a ceremony in Binyamina on Oct. 13.

Katz said that the political echelon would work alongside the IDF and other security agencies to protect the country and that security decisions would be made “without regard to any other consideration.”

He warned that anyone attacking Israel before or after the election, or harming Israeli soldiers or civilians, would “pay the heaviest price.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also warned his Cabinet on Oct. 13 that Hamas would seek to challenge Israel ahead of the election.

“Precisely because Hamas is so weak, it will try to challenge us with the remainder of its forces ahead of the elections,” Netanyahu said. “We are ready for this. First of all, we will thwart such attempts. And, in any case, we will respond to them with tremendous force if they make this mistake.”

‘We must not wait for an Oct. 7 in Judea and Samaria’

Otzma Yehudit Party chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Friday’s attack was a warning that Israel needed to take stronger action in Judea and Samaria.

“The terrible attack happening right now is a bloody, harsh and painful reminder of the price of the conceptzia,” Ben-Gvir said, using the Hebrew term for the mistaken assumptions blamed for Israel’s failure to anticipate the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

“We must not wait for an Oct. 7 in Judea and Samaria. The next war will break out there. We have to act before it’s too late,” he said.

Ben-Gvir called for the Palestinian Authority to be “dismantled and demilitarized” and its terrorist infrastructure eliminated, adding, “The blood of our soldiers is not cheap.”

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security Terrorism
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