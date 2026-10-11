WATCH: Nine parties make their case in Israel’s English-language election debate

Israel’s election is approaching and nine candidates from across the political spectrum are going head-to-head over the country’s future.

Dov Lipman and Ruthie Blum host a special Online English Election Debate, presented in partnership with JNS and Telfed. The debate brings together representatives from Likud, Yashar, B’Yachad, Religious Zionist, Reservist-Economic Party, Yisrael Beiteinu, Democrats, Otzma Yehudit and Amcha Yisrael for a direct debate on their competing visions for Israel.

Hear the candidates explain their party platforms and answer questions directly from voters ahead of Israel’s consequential election.