More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Woman charged in stabbing of Jewish man in Manhattan’s Diamond District

The suspect faces assault, menacing, aggravated harassment and weapons charges, an NYPD spokesperson told JNS.

Joshua Marks
A "We Buy Gold" sign is displayed at a jewelry store in the Diamond District on Dec. 4, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
A “We Buy Gold” sign is displayed at a jewelry store in the Diamond District in New York City on Dec. 4, 2023. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
(Oct. 25, 2026 / JNS)

A 32-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested following the stabbing of a Jewish man in Manhattan’s Diamond District, an NYPD spokesperson told JNS during a phone inquiry on Sunday.

Anna Mochalova was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct, the spokesperson said. She was charged with eight counts of assault, eight counts of menacing, two counts of aggravated harassment and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The spokesperson did not specify whether any charges included hate-crime enhancements. Police previously told JNS that the stabbing was being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Officers responded at about 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday to a report of a stabbing in front of 15 West 47th Street, according to a subsequent NYPD email to JNS on Sunday. An assailant approached a 26-year-old man and stabbed him in the back with an “unknown sharp object,” police said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance footage viewed by JNS appeared to show the attacker approaching the visibly Jewish victim from behind, stabbing him and fleeing.

In the email, police also detailed an assault reported at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at West 45th Street and Avenue of the Americas. A 37-year-old man reported that an individual deliberately collided with him. When he confronted the individual, he was struck on the forearm with a sharp object, causing a laceration.

He declined medical attention. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating both incidents.

Manhattan Shomrim announced on Saturday evening that a suspect wanted in connection with two assaults in Midtown on Wednesday was in custody, CrownHeights.info reported. The Jewish volunteer safety patrol credited cooperation with the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force, Shomrim groups in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood and Queens, and tips from the public.

CrownHeights.info identified the victim as Yosef, a 26-year-old Chabad rabbinical student from Crown Heights, and reported that he returned to the Diamond District the following day to help Jewish merchants and workers put on tefillin.

Jewish New Yorkers were the targets of 245 of the city’s 463 confirmed hate crimes in the first nine months of 2026, or 53%, according to NYPD figures released on Oct. 6 and previously reported by JNS. Anti-Jewish hate crimes rose 1.2% compared with the same period in 2025, even as major crime citywide fell 6.6%.

“Even with a lower crime rate, it is hard to feel safe and secure when Jews see police cars stationed in front of their synagogues and schools, and support for terrorist groups on signs in their streets,” Scott Richman, the Anti-Defamation League’s New York and New Jersey regional director, told JNS.

Diaspora Jewry Hate Crimes
Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks is a news editor on the Jerusalem desk at JNS.org, where he covers Jewish affairs, the Middle East and global news.
EXPLORE JNS
Rubio
U.S. News
Iranians scheming to assassinate US personnel, memo to Rubio warns
“We may do another little Operation Epic Fury, or they’ll agree” to a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump tells an audience in Florida.
October 24, 2026 02:08 PM
JNS Staff
IDF soldiers guard a closed checkpoint south of the Palestinian city of Nablus in Samaria on Oct. 24, 2026, following the Israeli army’s decision to impose a widespread closure across Judea and Samaria after a deadly shooting attack near Hebron the previous day, in which two soldiers were killed. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli forces apprehend 40 Palestinian suspects after deadly Hebron attack
Counterterrorism raids launched in over 400 locations throughout Judea and Samaria.
October 25, 2026 03:25 AM
JNS Staff
People gathering at the entrance of Prince Ali Bin al-Hussein hospital in Karak after gunmen opened fire on a funeral at a church in Hmoud, Jordan, on October 23, 2026. Photo by Salah Malkawi/Getty Images.
World News
Six killed in terrorist attack on Jordanian church
“Attacks on Christians continue to escalate worldwide and must be stopped,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz wrote.
Oct. 23, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Cara Michael Trager
U.S. News
Hate-crime charges brought against alleged killer of Cara Trager, but for bagel-shop destruction, not her death
Michael Trager told JNS that he feels ignored by city leaders after his wife, 71, was killed as they crossed a street together on their way home from a date night dinner.
Oct. 23, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Breaking News
10:34
Israeli teen named to FC Barcelona squad for El Clásico
10:33
NYPD hate-crime unit investigates Midtown assault that left man injured
09:50
Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat wins bronze at gymnastics world championships
09:21
Hundreds attend funeral of soldier killed in Judea attack
08:57
Netanyahu: If I win, I’ll replace the attorney general
08:32
Top Iranian lawmaker threatens to make Israel ‘uninhabitable’
08:12
Israel Police uncovers X network suspected of election meddling
07:55
Nazi symbols spray-painted on British synagogue
07:35
Iranian FM Araghchi: End of war ‘must be on all fronts’
07:15
Riyad’s main airport reopens after Houthi missile hits
06:52
Netanyahu orders ‘daring’ plan to uproot terror in Judea, Samaria
06:32
Hebron: Police arrest three over praise for terrorist shooting
06:12
Germans arrested on suspicion of photographing Israeli prison
05:51
Israel turns clocks back as daylight saving time ends
05:41
‘Sheep poisoned and left to die’: Palestinians targeted livestock 17 times this year, says Israel
05:13
IDF slays two Hamas financiers in Gaza
05:11
Trump slams Obama for campaigning for ‘jihadist’ El-Sayed
04:52
Huckabee: No US president as ‘clueless’ as Obama
04:50
IDF launches large-scale exercise in north, center
04:30
Israel not initiating Iran campaign before election, Katz says
04:10
Bennett-Lapid list pitches unity ahead of Knesset election
03:49
Trump leaves open Iran attack, says deal still possible
03:29
Israeli embassy denies Netanyahu ordered support for Argentina on Falklands
03:09
IDF bars Palestinian laborers’ entry into Israeli communities amid security tensions
02:48
Weapon snatched from school guard in central Israel
02:31
Huckabee expresses solidarity with Leiter after Hebron terror attack
02:11
Israeli envoy condemns ‘horrific’ attack on Christians in Jordan
08:30
Modi, Netanyahu discuss regional developments, Israel-India ties
08:22
IDF names two soldiers killed in terrorist attack near Hebron
08:02
Herzog: IDF soldiers prevented ‘large-scale attack’ near Hebron
07:29
European Parliament awards Sakharov Prize to ICC
07:05
Netanyahu wishes Milei happy birthday, hails Israel-Argentina ties
06:29
Smotrich calls for major military campaign in Judea and Samaria
06:02
IDF surrounds Hebron after shooting attack
05:30
Netanyahu orders Hebron cordoned off, Judea and Samaria closure
05:03
Iran says seven oil tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz
04:30
Ben-Gvir: Israel must act before ‘Oct. 7 in Judea and Samaria’
03:56
New Israeli community established near site of deadly Samaria terror attack
03:25
Ben-Gvir expands gun-license eligibility to 11 Samaria communities
03:02
Netanyahu to JNS: Judicial reform plans back on table if I’m re-elected
02:31
Israel to run free trains nationwide on Election Day
01:58
67,000 Israelis abroad expected to fly home to vote
01:30
Biden ‘succumbed’ to Islamist-left coalition, Netanyahu tells JNS
00:58
Five wounded in shooting attack near Hebron
17:33
Jewish Florida congressman says Boca Raton man arrested for threatening to kill him
15:07
El-Sayed hires political consultant, who worked for Bay Area Federation, as Jewish outreach director
14:35
IDF kills head of Palestinian terrorist organization in Gaza
14:18
US urges Romania to proceed with Holocaust museum project
14:04
Hochul to campaign with Mamdani in Brooklyn
13:28
Iran is doing ‘everything they can’ to drive up oil before midterms, Trump says
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Millie Magid’s journey: From Catholic upbringing to Israel advocate
October 25, 2026 03:10 AM
Steve Linde
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Amanpour leaves ‘CNN,’ but a legacy of anti-Israel media bias remains
Jonathan S. Tobin