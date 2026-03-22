IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces targeted and killed Walid Muhammad Dib, a senior Hamas operative responsible for financing terrorist operations in Lebanon, the military said on Sunday.

Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries,” according to the military, which said he also recruited Hamas operatives and directed terrorist activity from Syria and Lebanon.

“His elimination adds to a series of strikes carried out against the funding sources of terrorist organizations since the beginning of ‘‘Operation Roaring Lion,’” the IDF added, referencing the operation against Iran, which Jerusalem launched in conjunction with the United States on Feb. 28.

“The IDF and Israel Security Agency [Shin Bet] will continue to operate with determination against the terrorist organizations in Lebanon, and will remove threats posed to the civilians of the State of Israel,” it said.

In response to Hezbollah’s violations of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, Israeli-Lebanon truce agreement, Jerusalem this month launched an aerial campaign and ordered ground troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks by the Iranian-backed terrorist group and its allies.