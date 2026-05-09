IDF hits more than 85 targets across Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces over the past 24 hours attacked more than 85 targets in Lebanon belonging to Hezbollah, the military said in a statement on Saturday.

Among the targets struck were weapon storage facilities, launchers and structures used by the Iranian-backed organization to advance terrorist activities against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, the military added.

In separate incidents, an underground site in the Beqaa Valley used to produce weapons and Hezbollah terrorists operating against Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon were attacked, the IDF said.

Also on Saturday, Hezbollah fired explosive drones at Israeli territory near the border, wounding three reservist soldiers, the military relayed in a separate statement.

One reservist sustained severe injuries, while an officer and the third reservist were moderately injured. All three were evacuated to the hospital and their families were notified, the IDF said.

In addition, explosive drones and projectiles were launched at soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon. One drone damaged an unmanned IDF engineering vehicle. No troops were injured in any of the incidents, the IDF noted.

“This incident constitutes another violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” the army stated.

סגירת מעגל: חיל האוויר תקף את המשגר ממנו ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שיגר רקטות לעבר יישובי הצפון pic.twitter.com/ktRqfKZFdA — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 8, 2026

Later on Saturday, an explosive drone was found in northern Israel near the Lebanese border.

Security forces were dispatched to neutralize the drone. No injuries or damage were reported regarding the incident, the IDF said.

On Friday, at about 2 p.m., the Shi’ite proxy group fired rockets at Nahariya, Acre and Haifa’s bayside suburbs, triggering air-raid sirens in the region.

The Israeli Air Force intercepted one projectile, with the others striking open areas, the military said. No injuries were reported.

Also on Friday, several rockets were fired at IDF troops operating in Southern Lebanon, hitting areas near them. No injuries were reported in this incident as well, the military noted.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement confirming that Israel killed a senior Hezbollah commander in a strike in central Beirut on Wednesday night, identifying the target as the head of the group’s Radwan Force.

Netanyahu said Israeli forces had killed more than 200 Hezbollah terrorist operatives over the past month and were carrying out similar operations against terrorist cells in Gaza, including on Wednesday.