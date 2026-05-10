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JNS TV   The Quad

Inside the Islamic Republic’s desperate fight to stop an Iranian uprising

May. 10, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
( May 10, 2026 / JNS )

“The Quad” is a dynamic weekly panel show hosted by Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Israel’s innovation envoy and former deputy mayor of Jerusalem. The series brings together a powerhouse lineup of bold, insightful women to tackle the most pressing stories from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world. With Fleur at the helm, “The Quad” features regular co-hosts, including Shoshana Keats-Jaskel, founder of Chochmat Nashim; journalist and human-rights activist Emily Schrader and other leading voices shaping conversation and change.

Through sharp analysis, diverse perspectives and unapologetic commentary, “The Quad” confronts the complex political, cultural and social challenges facing Israel and the Jewish people. Each episode cuts through noise and narrative spin to deliver insight and debate, and to empower female perspectives on issues that define our time. Bold, informed and refreshingly authentic, “The Quad” redefines how Israel and the Middle East are discussed, one conversation at a time.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Iran
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
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