Israel joins Mediterranean fisheries pact
Jerusalem is also advancing efforts to join the Mediterranean Fisheries Commission.
( May 10, 2026 / TPS-IL Staff )
Israel has joined the European Union’s MedFish4Ever Declaration, a regional framework aimed at improving the management and recovery of fish stocks in the Mediterranean and Black seas.
The announcement came during a ministerial conference in Nicosia, Cyprus, where officials from Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security participated alongside regional counterparts.
Israel is also advancing efforts to join the Mediterranean Fisheries Commission, as part of broader engagement in regional fisheries governance. The renewed declaration process will focus on tackling illegal fishing, expanding science-based management, supporting small-scale fisheries and addressing climate-related pressures.